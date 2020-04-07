WINDSOR, Conn., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that SS&C ALPS has extended its ALPS Series Trust financial services offering to new non- and semi‑transparent ETF structures.
Advisors entering the non-transparent ETF space can use SS&C ALPS' services to launch or convert their funds and access third-party distribution platforms. SS&C ALPS' time-tested infrastructure helps advisors navigate the distribution landscape, manage costs and accelerate time to market. Active managers launching a non-transparent ETF benefit from ALPS Series Trust's compliance infrastructure, board governance and service expertise.
Services include:
- Portfolio Management Support
- Distribution Services
- Marketing & Creative Services
- Fund Administration, Accounting, Legal & Tax Services
- Fund Chief Compliance Officer (CCO) Services
"SS&C ALPS has been servicing ETFs since 1995, and has extensive expertise with all types of structures," said Tom Champion, Director of Exchange Traded Fund Products at the NYSE. "Funds looking to enter the actively managed non-transparent ETFs landscape would benefit from partnering with SS&C ALPS. They have their finger on the pulse of the ETF market."
"We are excited to open ALPS Series Trust's doors to the growing segment of actively managed nontransparent ETFs," said Brad Swenson, Head of Registered Fund Services, SS&C ALPS. "We are committed to supporting all of our ETF customers."
SS&C ALPS recently published a whitepaper on the non-transparent actively managed ETF landscape, download a copy here.
