WINDSOR, Conn., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced Nicholle Taylor has been named Vice President of Retirement Plan Administration. She will focus on expanding business process outsourcing for SS&C retirement plan clients.
SS&C Retirement Solutions supports organizations that represent more than 8 million participants and approximately 400,000 plan sponsors. Nicholle will focus on improving servicing, operations and growth. She will report to John Geli, President, Retirement Solutions.
"Nicholle is a respected leader in retirement operations and services with more than 20 years of experience and a proven track record. Her strong background in process design and plan and participant servicing will bring tremendous value to the organization," said John Geli.
Nicholle joins SS&C from Ameritas, where she managed operations for its Retirement Plan Services business. She spent the first 20 years of her career at Vanguard in a variety of roles, including participant support and plan administration, day-to-day client services and sales and relationship management.
