WINDSOR, Conn., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC), today announced the launch of Advent TransPort, a solution for customizing custodial data.
The latest addition to Advent Data Solutions enables clients to apply custom rules and logic to standard custodial data files before loading into accounting platforms. TransPort streamlines operations by giving users the power to customize their ACD files and filter out any unwanted data. Firms are then able to focus on their unique data requirements and easily add new values. The service is deployed in the cloud, with SS&C Advent handling data normalization for more than 800 data sources.
"Adding TransPort to our daily workflow has been beneficial, significantly reducing the occurrence and time spent on manual manipulation errors each day," said Christopher Wall, CIPM, Director of Operations at Westfield Capital Management.
"Advent TransPort has removed all that manual work that was not adding value and taking a lot of time from our small team. The solution allows us to focus on more productive, higher-level work," added James Meadows, Executive V.P., Operations for Manitou Investment Management.
"Our clients are working with a larger number of custodians and other counterparties to minimize risk, but reconciling tremendous amounts of data is adding to their workload," said Robert Roley, General Manager of SS&C Advent. "Investing in tools like TransPort helps simplify interactions with custodians and brokers, so our clients can focus on efficiently managing their businesses."
About SS&C Technologies
SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology.
Additional information about
SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.
Follow SS&C on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.