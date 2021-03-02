WINDSOR, Conn., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today introduced results from the Q2 2021 issue of the SS&C Intralinks Deal Flow Predictor, an indicator of future mergers and acquisitions (M&A) announcements.
"During Q4 2020, we saw more emerging M&A activity than at any other time in the past two years," said Ken Bisconti, Co-Head, SS&C Intralinks. "We anticipate positive M&A volume across most territories through Q2 2021 and are looking at new ways in forecasting deal volume through these unique times."
Regional breakdown of predicted M&A activity in Q2 2021:
- Asia-Pacific showed remarkable consistency through 2020. In Q2 2021, we expect a range of -5% to +5% in APAC M&A volume against announced volume for Q1 2021 and a 10% increase in volume compared to Q2 2020.
- In Europe, the Middle East and Africa, we see moderate strength through the region, with an outlook that is relatively flat versus Q2 2020. The region's resilience should keep 2021 volume in the record-keeping levels of pre-pandemic years.
- In Latin America, we anticipate substantial M&A volume in Q2 2021 YoY despite pandemic-related challenges. Following an exceptionally robust volume trend, we expect Q2 2021 to underperform against Q1 2021 announced volume. We saw the third-highest volume of early-stage deals in eight quarters in Q4 2020.
- In North America, early-stage deal flow was the highest we've seen in the trailing eight quarters. The U.S. is spearheading M&A volume through H1 2021 despite COVID-19, and we forecast a 10% increase in volume in Q2 2021 compared to the same period last year.
The SS&C Intralinks Deal Flow Predictor forecasts the number of future M&A announcements by tracking early-stage M&A activity from the previous four quarters, defined as new sell-side M&A transactions that are in preparation or have begun their due diligence stage. On average, early-stage deals are six months away from public announcement.
SS&C Intralinks is a pioneer of the virtual data room, enabling and securing the flow of information by facilitating M&A, capital raising and investor reporting. SS&C Intralinks has executed over US$34.7 trillion worth of financial transactions on its platform.
