WINDSOR, Conn., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that SS&C ALPS has partnered with FLX Distribution to provide expanded distribution capabilities to asset managers.
SS&C ALPS delivers a full suite of services to registered and private funds that includes fund accounting, fund administration, middle office services, legal administration, medallion distribution, tax administration, compliance, creative solutions, shareholder services and liquidity risk management.
"We are thrilled to partner with SS&C ALPS to deliver a comprehensive solution to support the collective needs of today's asset managers," said Brian Moran, CEO and Founder of FLX Distribution. "Together, we can ensure that every asset manager can have access to a scalable distribution resource, backed by a full suite of services."
FLX Distribution is the first-of-its-kind social technology platform that matches asset managers with experienced distribution professionals. Asset managers can access all of the job functions across a comprehensive distribution organization, reaching more than 300,000 financial advisors and 13,000 RIAs.
The SS&C ALPS/FLX Distribution partnership gives asset managers access to tools for their fund servicing needs and distribution opportunities in one place.
"We are excited to partner with FLX Distribution and help asset managers grow their business," said Brad Swenson, Head of Registered Fund Services, SS&C ALPS. "Joining forces allows us to deliver greater access, flexibility and scalability in every aspect of service and distribution. With this offering, asset managers can focus on what they do best – investing."
About FLX Distribution
FLX Distribution is an invitation-only membership network of Asset Management firms and Asset Management Distribution Professionals. FLX's mission is to provide win-win solutions to the complex challenges facing today's Asset Management Industry. Membership in the network provides the opportunity for Asset Managers to FLX their distribution bandwidth and concurrently allow Distribution Professionals to access a broad spectrum of leading Asset Managers searching for quality representation.
About SS&C Technologies
SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology.
Additional information about
SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.
Follow SS&C on Twitter, Linkedin and Facebook.