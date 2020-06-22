WINDSOR, Conn., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that Mid Atlantic Capital Group has chosen SS&C to automate its FINRA Consolidated Audit Trail (CAT) reporting obligations. The Securities and Exchange Commission will require all broker-dealers to report equities and options transaction data to FINRA CAT at the end of the month.
SS&C will monitor, submit and correct transactional data on behalf of Mid Atlantic Capital as part of its full-service offering. The SS&C CAT Reporting Portal is a secure, web-based service that aggregates and enriches broker data across broker's platforms and translates it into FINRA-compliant CAT reports. The Portal also provides an interactive front-end to enable customers to manage exceptions.
"SS&C is a trusted provider of regulatory reporting technology," said Paul Schwerer, V.P. Trading Risk Management at Mid Atlantic. "Thanks to SS&C's early certification with FINRA, we were able to outsource our CAT Reporting quickly and easily. We can rely on SS&C to provide accurate, timely reporting to FINRA and support us while we focus on our core businesses."
"We are glad to be able to support Mid Atlantic in its timely FINRA CAT certification process," said Marcos Frisaura, Director and V.P., SS&C Financial Markets Group. "As a long-time provider of Order Audit Trail System (OATS) Reporting, we were able to leverage that experience to create a robust CAT Reporting solution to our sell-side clients. We look forward to supporting our customers with reliable data and top-notch service as the industry continues to enhance trade transparency."
FINRA CAT has certified more than 70 firms before the June 8th certification deadline with SS&C as the CAT Reporting Agent.
Learn more about SS&C CAT Reporting Portal here.
About Mid Atlantic Capital
Mid Atlantic Capital Group is a leading financial services organization that provides a wide array of brokerage, advisory, trust, and custody services to a diverse national client base of financial advisors and institutions, asset managers, and benefits administrators through its various subsidiary companies. With assets under custody or administration of approximately $90B, its broker/dealer, registered investment advisor, and trust company serve over 8,000 financial advisors and 500 financial institutions on behalf of more than 265,000 customer accounts and one million retirement plan beneficiaries. For more information, visit http://www.macg.com.
About SS&C Technologies
SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.
Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.