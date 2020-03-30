WINDSOR, Conn., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced Eze Eclipse, SS&C Eze's front-to-back office investment management platform, has signed more than 110 clients since launching in 2017.
Eze Eclipse is a leading born-in-the-cloud platform for growing investment managers. In 2019, the platform extended to EMEA and APAC, enabling more than 16 local funds to streamline trading operations, optimize efficiency and minimize total cost of ownership. Recent upgrades include expanded asset class support, enhanced order routing, analytics and reporting.
"Investment managers today can't afford to operate with subpar technology or empty promises," said Jonathan Jacoby, CIO at Tabor Asset Management. "SS&C Eze stands out from the crowd with a dedicated service organization that prioritizes our needs and invests in our partnership. Eze Eclipse gives us intuitive capabilities across trading, compliance and accounting, and we continue to see product expansions released on a regular basis."
"We are seeing demand from investment managers looking to modernize their technology and bring their operations into the cloud," said Michael Hutner, General Manager of SS&C Eze. "Many Eze Eclipse adopters are replacing platforms that they've outgrown. Eze Eclipse's easy-to-use, streamlined workflows, security and reliability ensure our clients are prepared for the future."
About SS&C Technologies
SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.
