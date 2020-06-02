WINDSOR, Conn., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC), a global provider of software and software-enabled services for the financial services and healthcare industries, today announced that Patrick Pedonti, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Piper Sandler Global Exchange & FinTech Conference on Thursday, June 4th, 2020 at 2:00 pm ET.
Webcast will be made available on SS&C Technologies' investor relations website at http://investor.ssctech.com.
About SS&C Technologies
SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology.
Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.