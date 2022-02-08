RESTON, Va., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The market leader in constituent engagement, data management, data enhancement, and predictive analytics for higher education and collegiate athletics announced today it is sharpening its focus on the higher education marketplace by divesting its professional sports vertical to KORE Software, a leader in professional sports and entertainment engagement marketing solutions. SSB will be renaming itself Affinaquest, leveraging brand recognition as the market-leading innovator in institutional advancement.
"We intend to send a strong and clear message to the higher education and collegiate athletics communities with this move; we will innovate and serve Institutional Advancement and collegiate athletics clients like no other," said CEO David Marr. "Our landmark solutions and capabilities will transform their relationships with their constituents, radically improving the way they engage, nurture relationships and inspire loyalty. The combined benefits of well-curated affinity are boundless."
The company acquired Affinaquest in June 2021 along with predictive analytics company Aluminate. Transitioning to the Affinaquest brand demonstrates the company's focus and commitment to driving AFFINITY and elevating engagement with key constituent groups such as students, alumni, donors, and fans. Affinaquest's roster of clients in collegiate athletics and higher education includes more than half of the Power 5 institutions in collegiate athletics and many of the top 300 fundraising institutions globally.
"At Affinaquest, we see the full picture of innovation opportunities and data-driven decision-making in the Higher Education and collegiate athletics environments, said David Marr, CEO. Our cloud technology and data services deliver a clear picture of a constituent, in a simplified manner."
KORE Software is a global software, services, and consulting company based in New York City. The terms of the transaction are confidential.
