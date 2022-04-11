As the category of Video Experience Automation looms in importance for the OTT industry, SSIMWAVE® will show its arsenal of award-winning products that are enabling major studios and OTT providers to reduce costs and increase viewer satisfaction at the NAB Show later this month in Las Vegas.
WATERLOO, Ontario, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the category of Video Experience Automation looms in importance for the OTT industry, SSIMWAVE® will show its arsenal of award-winning products that are enabling major studios and OTT providers to reduce costs and increase viewer satisfaction at the NAB Show later this month in Las Vegas.
NAB 2021 Product of the Year winner SSIMPLUS® VQ Dial and two other products powered by the Emmy Award-winning SSIMPLUS algorithm – SSIMPLUS® Live Monitor and SSIMPLUS® VOD Monitor – will be highlighted at the SSIMWAVE booth (W2818) during the April 25-28 event at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
"Our customers understand that the key to keeping their hundreds of millions of viewers satisfied is consistent, optimal quality of experience and the way to do that is with Video Experience Automation that also reduces operational costs," said Abdul Rehman, CEO and Co-founder for SSIMWAVE. "Our NAB presence is designed to show how rapid advances in automation are enabling the OTT industry as a whole to maximize quality and viewer engagement in the most efficient way possible."
Studies have shown that 75% of viewers abandon problematic content after four minutes. At NAB, SSIMWAVE will demonstrate how:
- SSIMPLUS VQ Dial, judged as Best New Streaming Technology in the NAB Product of the Year awards last year, can enable video providers to achieve multi-million-dollar savings in delivery costs per year while delivering "Just Right" levels of video quality across entire VOD asset libraries.
- SSIMPLUS Live Monitor, winner of an NAB Best in Market Award in 2021, is a unified end-to-end system to benchmark and manage video experience using a common scoring approach, from content creation to consumption, for live content at scale where high quality, low latency, and content delivery free of challenging impairments, such as AV Sync, are critical.
- SSIMPLUS VOD Monitor automates monitoring of Viewer Experiences at scale across the network to guard against degradation, increase efficiency, and reduce overhead costs.
NAB attendees can book a meeting or demonstration with SSIMWAVE (W2818) at https://calendly.com/ssimwave/nab-2022
SSIMWAVE's Video Experience Automation Platform brings the power of the human eye to entire video delivery chains to help streaming services assess video quality at scale, minimize quality drop-offs, and reduce distribution expenses and video assurance costs. Its SSIMPLUS® suite of products – Live Monitor, VOD Monitor and Video Quality (VQ) Dial – have also helped the streaming industry address hard-to-solve problems such as banding, A/V sync issues, HDR content distribution, and low-quality sources. SSIMWAVE technology has earned multiple Emmy® Awards as well as an NAB Product of the Year Award.
About SSIMWAVE
SSIMWAVE was founded in 2013 creating the Video Experience Automation category to enable assessment of video quality at scale so that video streaming services could reduce their distribution expenses and stop worrying about quality drop-offs and the high operational cost of traditional video assurance processes. The SSIMPLUS quality metric powers our VQ Dial and Video Intelligence Suite products in order for customers to enjoy the peace of mind that comes from the only end-to-end solution that is correlated to human vision. We are located in Waterloo, Canada where we serve some of the largest media and entertainment customers around the world. Get in touch with us at hello@ssimwave.com.
Media Contact
Paul Schneider, PSPR Inc., +1.215.817.4384, paul@paulschneiderpr.com
SOURCE SSIM Wave