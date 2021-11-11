WATERLOO, Ontario, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SSIMWAVE® has announced that its SSIMPLUS® Video Quality Dial was named a Best New Streaming Technology winner in the 2021 NAB Show Product of the Year Awards, one of several major awards the company has won this year.
SSIMPLUS Video Quality Dial was recognized for its ability to enable video providers to achieve multi-million-dollar savings in delivery costs per year while delivering "Just Right" levels of video quality across entire VOD asset libraries. Compatible with all commonly used cloud-based encoding systems, the new product can enable bitrate reductions of 35% on average when compared to content-aware encoding approaches, while allowing providers to deliver the Video Experience of choice to satisfy their viewers. The savings would equate to millions of dollars per year for services with upwards of 5 million subscribers.
Earlier this year, SSIMWAVE was honored with a Technology & Engineering Emmy® Award by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences for work in Development of Perceptual Metrics for Video Encoding Optimization. SSIMWAVE also won an NAB Best in Market Award this year for SSIMPLUS® Live Monitor, a unified end-to-end platform that monitors Viewer Experience at scale using automation.
"Delivery cost and video quality increasingly are two foundational elements on which streaming success is built," said Dr. Abdul Rehman, CEO, and co-founder of SSIMWAVE. "SSIMPLUS Video Quality Dial automates Video Experience using existing encoding infrastructure and optimizes delivery costs so content distributors only pay for what is needed to ensure subscriber satisfaction. We're honored that the NAB team has recognized the value of Video Quality Dial as a catalyst for the continued growth of the OTT market."
Video Quality Dial allows providers to pre-determine a target Video Experience level, based on the 0-100 linear SSIMPLUS scale. The Video Quality Dial acts as a smart layer around the provider's existing cloud encoder, automatically choosing the lowest possible bitrate required to deliver the desired Viewer Score. By choosing the most optimized encode for the selected quality level, the SSIMWAVE product also addresses access network issues, driving reductions in re-buffering, start-up times, stalling, and profile switching.
"Nominees like SSIMWAVE are revolutionizing the way people experience media and entertainment," said NAB Executive Vice President of Conventions and Business Operations Chris Brown. "The 2021 NAB Show Product of the Year Awards highlight the best of what's new and celebrates the breakthroughs and advancements within the content industry."
About SSIMWAVE
SSIMWAVE was founded in 2013 creating the Video Experience Automation category to enable assessment of video quality at scale so that video streaming services could reduce their distribution expenses and stop worrying about quality drop-offs and the high operational cost of traditional video assurance processes. The SSIMPLUS quality metric powers our VQ Dial and Video Intelligence Suite products in order for customers to enjoy the peace of mind that comes from the only end-to-end solution that is correlated to human vision. We are located in Waterloo, Canada where we serve some of the largest media and entertainment customers around the world. Get in touch with us at hello@ssimwave.com.
