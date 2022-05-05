For the second straight year, a SSIMWAVE® product has been named a Best New Streaming Technology winner in the NAB Show Product of the Year Awards.
For the second straight year, a SSIMWAVE® product has been named a Best New Streaming Technology winner in the NAB Show Product of the Year Awards.
SSIMPLUS® Live Monitor was recognized for innovation in helping content providers quickly and automatically resolve issues that impact subscriber satisfaction, retention, and monetization. Live Monitor assesses viewer experience at scale using the only quality metric that is correlated to human vision, enabling it to trace video quality from content creation to consumption while improving mean time to resolution (MTTR) by 85%.
The award for SSIMPLUS Live Monitor continues SSIMWAVE's success in the NAB Product of the Year competition. Last year SSIMPLUS® Video Quality Dial earned a Product of the Year Award for its ability to enable video providers to achieve multi-million-dollar savings in delivery costs per year while delivering "Just Right" levels of video quality across entire VOD asset libraries. A winner this year of an NAB Best in Show award, VQ Dial enables bitrate reductions of 35% on average and can save an estimated millions of dollars per year for services with upwards of 5 million subscribers.
"The need for high levels of viewing quality is especially acute, particularly in telecasts of live events such as sports," said Dr. Abdul Rehman, CEO, and co-founder of SSIMWAVE. "Manual processes to detect impairments are often costly and incomplete; SSIMPLUS Live Monitor's AI-based alerting approach can increase the ability of operations teams to detect and correct issues, resulting in a significant reduction of user-impacting events."
SSIMPLUS® Live Monitor enables tracking and management of video quality from source to delivery with a linear, correlated score regardless of codec, resolution, dynamic range, or viewing device. This allows the product to track and quantify all video quality losses at every step of the workflow. Using SSIMPLUS® Live Monitor, content providers can measure distributed latency and Audio/Video Sync (lip-sync) with ease and view objective, scalable, end-to-end data and analytics. By detecting and resolving issues 85% more quickly, SSIMWAVE customers were able to increase customer satisfaction and decrease churn.
"It was great to see our customers in person again at the NAB Show and see their reactions to our products," said Rehman. "At our booth we showed insights into the video quality of the top streaming services, anonymously, that only SSIMWAVE technology can provide, and it was very well received. We look forward to the next steps of working with the streaming providers on video experience automation from content creation to consumption."
About SSIMWAVE
SSIMWAVE was founded in 2013 creating the Video Experience Automation category to enable assessment of video quality at scale so that video streaming services could reduce their distribution expenses and stop worrying about quality drop-offs and the high operational cost of traditional video assurance processes. The SSIMPLUS quality metric powers our VQ Dial and Video Intelligence Suite products in order for customers to enjoy the peace of mind that comes from the only end-to-end solution that is correlated to human vision. We are located in Waterloo, Canada where we serve some of the largest media and entertainment customers around the world. Get in touch with us at hello@ssimwave.com.
