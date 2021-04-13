HERNDON, Va., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ST Engineering iDirect, a global leader in satellite communications, has successfully delivered its transformational Mx-DMA MRC (Multi Resolution Coding) technology to its flagship customers, including satellite service provider Ningbo BIRDSAT which is leveraging the technology to offer differentiated services in the highly competitive fishing market. Building on the award-winning Mx-DMA HRC (High Resolution Coding) technology, Mx-DMA MRC offers unprecedented service agility, extending the availability of Mx-DMA to very large networks while lowering the total cost of ownership.
Mx-DMA is a patented multi-access waveform that incorporates the scalability of MF-TDMA with the efficiency of single channel per carrier (SCPC) into a single return technology. For the first time, service providers can now cover a myriad of use cases in a single return link without making tradeoffs between speed, efficiency, scale and cost.
Mx-DMA MRC scales in MHz and is independent of the number of terminals used. Customers can now be served with a single return link for the majority of their use cases, minimizing operational complexity and maximizing statistic multiplexing. Now available to first adopters, it offers the highest level of intelligent, real time bandwidth allocation at SCPC efficiencies. Designed to seamlessly adapt to changing network traffic and link conditions while avoiding jitter and latency, it maximizes the utilization of available bandwidth resources and allows satellite service providers to deliver the best Quality of Experience (QoE).
With Mx-DMA MRC technology, Ningbo BIRDSAT is now able to provide reliable and uninterrupted satellite connectivity to over 500 Chinese fishing vessels. Access to reliable connectivity helps fishermen streamline their daily operations, and allows them to access instant messaging and video streaming social media platforms to remain connected with loved ones while out at sea for extended periods of time. BIRDSAT's operations team does not require precise knowledge of the onboard applications, traffic and terminal mix, as the return technology self optimizes in real time, sharing capacity more cost effectively while minimizing operational complexity.
Since deploying Mx-DMA MRC, Ningbo BIRDSAT has experienced a boost in network efficiency and improved QoE, and is planning to expand its network to offer new services to its customers.
"Mx-DMA MRC builds on the legacy of the original Mx-DMA technology which we first introduced in 2014, enabling us to address the MF-TDMA versus SCPC dilemma that many of our customers face," said Bart Van Poucke, Vice President of Products at ST Engineering iDirect. "With Mx-DMA MRC, we are unlocking tremendous flexibility and scale, opening up opportunities for our customers and allowing them to deliver a broader range of service levels at a lower cost structure without compromise. This innovation demonstrates our continued focus on delivering industry-leading technology that protects our customers' investment, today and in the future."
"Access to reliable quality connectivity on board fishing boats is a true differentiator for any vessel owner," explained Zhang Xinmin, Chief Operating Officer, Ningbo BIRDSAT. "We have seen a significant boost in efficiency thanks to the dynamic nature of ST Engineering iDirect's Mx-DMA MRC. The technology is very simple to use and ensures highly reliable connectivity to terminals in the coverage zone compared to previous systems. This helps to decrease satellite bandwidth and terminal costs, and reduce operational complexities, thus reducing our total cost of ownership. This combination of benefits enables greater flexibility in our service offerings, and allows us to provide our customers even more choices in the future."
ST Engineering North America is the U.S. headquarters of ST Engineering, a global technology, defense and engineering group with a diverse portfolio of businesses across the aerospace, smart city, defense and public security segments. Based in Alexandria, VA, it has major operations across 16 cities in 12 states and employs about 5,000 people providing innovative products and solutions to commercial and government customers across diverse market segments.
ST Engineering iDirect, a subsidiary of ST Engineering North America, is a global leader in satellite communications (satcom) providing technology and solutions that enable its customers to expand their business, differentiate their services and optimize their satcom networks. Through the merger with Newtec, a recognized industry pioneer, the combined business unites over 35 years of innovation focused on solving satellite's most critical economic and technology challenges and expands a shared commitment to shaping the future of how the world connects. The product portfolio, branded under the names iDirect and Newtec, represents the highest standards in performance, efficiency and reliability, making it possible for its customers to deliver the best satcom connectivity experience anywhere in the world. ST Engineering iDirect is the world's largest TDMA enterprise VSAT manufacturer and is the leader in key industries including broadcast, mobility and military/government. In 2007, iDirect Government was formed to better serve the U.S. government and defense communities. For more information on iDirect platforms please visit http://www.idirect.net.
