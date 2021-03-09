HERNDON, Va., Mar. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ST Engineering iDirect, a global leader in satellite communications, has once again received the prestigious Factory of the Future award, with its Manufacturing Competence Centre (MCC) recognized for its best-in-class, future-proof and sustainable manufacturing technologies and processes. The award, initially created by the Belgian government and expanded to include all of Europe, recognizes forward-looking manufacturers that systematically take up the challenges of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Having received the accolade in 2015 and 2018, the Factory of the Future award reaffirms ST Engineering iDirect's position as an innovative industry leader with advanced and sustainable manufacturing practices.
"To be awarded the Factory of the Future is more than a badge of honor," said Tom Hamelinckx, Operations Manager of ST Engineering iDirect. "It means that we meet very high quality standards and our processes are well controlled. This instills great confidence in our customers as they know that they are placing their order with a trusted partner. It also speaks to the fact that innovation is at the core of everything we do. Our facility is future-proof, at the cutting-edge, and customers can have confidence that they can challenge us with new designs and components and that we will support them in getting those to market."
Factories of the Future are forward-looking manufacturers that supply products with high added value and have the flexibility to respond to swiftly changing market demands. This enables them to play a major role in a dynamic global manufacturing network. At the same time, they fully embrace digitized production processes, paying special attention to handling energy and materials and exploiting the potential of modern production technologies. Besides technological innovation, social innovation is also high on the agenda, with special attention paid to staff involvement, creativity and autonomy in a human-oriented approach.
The MCC fulfilled all seven areas of transformation required to qualify for the award. These are: advanced manufacturing technologies, integrated engineering, digital factory, networked factory, eco factory, smart manufacturing and human-centred organization. Responses were rated and audited by experts in these fields. Transformation across these seven domains serves as a catalyst for companies in the areas of skills and talent development, technology advancement, and overall competitiveness.
ST Engineering North America is the U.S. headquarters of ST Engineering, a global technology, defense and engineering group with a diverse portfolio of businesses across the aerospace, smart city, defense and public security segments. Based in Alexandria, VA, it has major operations across 16 cities in 12 states and employs about 5,500 people providing innovative products and solutions to commercial and government customers across diverse market segments.
ST Engineering iDirect, a subsidiary of ST Engineering North America, is a global leader in satellite communications (satcom) providing technology and solutions that enable its customers to expand their business, differentiate their services and optimize their satcom networks. Through the merger with Newtec, a recognized industry pioneer, the combined business unites over 35 years of innovation focused on solving satellite's most critical economic and technology challenges and expands a shared commitment to shaping the future of how the world connects. The product portfolio, branded under the names iDirect and Newtec, represents the highest standards in performance, efficiency and reliability, making it possible for its customers to deliver the best satcom connectivity experience anywhere in the world. ST Engineering iDirect is the world's largest TDMA enterprise VSAT manufacturer and is the leader in key industries including broadcast, mobility and military/government. In 2007, iDirect Government was formed to better serve the U.S. government and defense communities. For more information on iDirect platforms please visit http://www.idirect.net.
