HERNDON, Va., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ST Engineering iDirect, a global leader in satellite communications, has been awarded a contract to provide its long-term partner, satellite solutions company AXESS Networks, with the first Newtec Dialog® XIF hub deployed in Mexico to connect remote communities and businesses. The hub will be utilized by AXESS Networks' customer, mobile operator Altan, to deliver highly sought-after 4G mobile services to rural sites across the region.
A current user of the iDirect Evolution® platform, AXESS offers a range of VSAT services across the Americas and EMEA regions and is a leading regional operator. In expanding its portfolio with Dialog, the company can now tap on more solutions from ST Engineering iDirect's portfolio to execute its growth plans across many different markets.
AXESS will leverage ST Engineering iDirect's renowned Mx-DMA return technology, a core feature of the Dialog platform, to extend 4G cellular backhaul connectivity services to remote parts of Mexico, reaching 100Mbps/30Mbps throughput per site. Mx-DMA is the industry's most efficient and dynamic return technology that will enable AXESS to seamlessly share satellite capacity very efficiently among their terminals, while satisfying the most demanding throughput requirements in markets such as cellular backhaul, trunking and high-end enterprise. This patented waveform technology delivers the highest quality connectivity experience for end-users, and will empower AXESS to offer the widest range of cellular backhaul applications to expand their market share.
"We are always striving to improve our technological offering to our customers and therefore we always look for the best possible solutions available," said Miguel E. Rodriguez, President of AXESS Américas. "Our partnership with ST Engineering iDirect enables us to remain at the cutting edge of satellite communications technology so that we can reach and meet the high demand of our rural customers in the most efficient and cost-effective way possible. We are thrilled to be the first to implement a Dialog platform in Mexico as it will enable us to continue on our path of growth and to advance our business and corporate objectives. We now have the best combination of a certified teleport, the best platforms and high performance HTS technology. With ST Engineering iDirect, we look forward to further building our capabilities and expanding our reach to remote users that require mobile services."
"We are delighted that AXESS has selected our comprehensive portfolio, enabling them to offer their customers every possible range of service with the best possible return and lowest total cost of ownership," said Darren Ludington, Regional Vice President of Sales, Americas, ST Engineering iDirect. "Communities are often difficult to connect in rural areas of the country, but mobile connectivity is a necessity, enabling people and businesses to access critical services such as mobile banking and to stay in touch with friends and family. Through our platform range, we are able to help customers like AXESS scale their networks to extend highly efficient, reliable and cost-effective services to people in harder-to-reach areas, driving our vision of connecting global cities."
ST Engineering North America is the U.S. headquarters of ST Engineering, a global technology, defense and engineering group with a diverse portfolio of businesses across the aerospace, smart city, defense and public security segments. Based in Alexandria, VA, it has major operations across 16 cities in 12 states and employs about 5,000 people providing innovative products and solutions to commercial and government customers across diverse market segments.
ST Engineering iDirect, a subsidiary of ST Engineering North America, is a global leader in satellite communications (satcom) providing technology and solutions that enable its customers to expand their business, differentiate their services and optimize their satcom networks. Through the merger with Newtec, a recognized industry pioneer, the combined business unites over 35 years of innovation focused on solving satellite's most critical economic and technology challenges and expands a shared commitment to shaping the future of how the world connects. The product portfolio, branded under the names iDirect and Newtec, represents the highest standards in performance, efficiency and reliability, making it possible for its customers to deliver the best satcom connectivity experience anywhere in the world. ST Engineering iDirect is the world's largest TDMA enterprise VSAT manufacturer and is the leader in key industries including broadcast, mobility and military/government. In 2007, iDirect Government was formed to better serve the U.S. government and defense communities. For more information on our platforms please visit http://www.idirect.net.
Media contacts:
Julie Bettinger
Vice President, Corporate Marketing
ST Engineering iDirect
Phone: +1 703 648 8155
Email: jbettinger@idirect.net
Guy Shields
Director, Corporate Communications
ST Engineering North America
Phone: +1 703 739 2610
Email: guy.shields@stengg.us
Media Contact
Julie Bettinger, ST Engineering iDirect, +1 703 648 8155, jbettinger@idirect.net
SOURCE ST Engineering iDirect