 By MIND Research Institute, Boston Public Schools

BOSTON, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MIND Research Institute (MIND) has announced a partnership with Boston Public Schools (BPS) to bring ST Math®, MIND's patented approach to math instruction, to the largest public school system in Massachusetts. The partnership will help build deep conceptual understanding of mathematics for over 24,000 students across 87 elementary schools.

"We are excited to provide all elementary students in Boston Public Schools with targeted support through ST Math," said BPS Superintendent Brenda Cassellius. "We have seen strong results in our schools that have used this program with fidelity in the past and see its expansion, along with relevant standards-aligned core instruction, as a key part of our multi-tiered system of support to close gaps created and exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic."

ST Math is a PreK-8 visual instructional program that leverages the brain's innate spatial-temporal reasoning ability to solve mathematical problems. The program was granted to Boston Public Schools by the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) under the Accelerating Mathematics Instruction initiative, created to support schools and districts in accelerating student math learning during the 2021-22 school year.

"We are thrilled to grow our partnership with Boston Public Schools at this scale," said Brett Woudenberg, CEO of MIND. "We have seen ST Math make a difference for students from all backgrounds, and we are honored to help ensure Boston students deeply understand and truly love mathematics."

ST Math's nationwide effectiveness study meets What Works Clearinghouse quasi-experiment and the Every Student Succeeds Act Tier 2 requirements. The program has won numerous awards, including a 2021 SIIA CODiE Award for Best Foundational Mathematics Instructional Solution. ST Math was also in the first cohort of programs to be recognized by Digital Promise for their product certifications for research-based design and learner variability.

To learn more about ST Math and its impact, visit stmath.com.

About MIND Research Institute

MIND Research Institute is a neuroscience and education social impact organization dedicated to ensuring that all students are mathematically equipped to solve the world's most challenging problems. MIND is the creator of ST Math®, a PreK-8 visual instructional program that leverages the brain's innate spatial-temporal reasoning ability to solve mathematical problems. ST Math's unique, patented approach provides students with equitable access to learning through challenging puzzles, non-routine problem solving, and informative feedback. Visit mindresearch.org.

SOURCE MIND Research Institute

