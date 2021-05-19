CINCINNATI, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- STACK Construction Technologies [STACK] announced today it was named a FrontRunner for Construction Estimating software by Software Advice. FrontRunners is a program designed to help construction firms better understand estimating software benefits and to evaluate which solutions may be best for them. This year, not only is STACK a Software Advice FrontRunner, but it also made the Capterra Shortlist and is a GetApp Category Leader for Construction Estimating.
"It's truly an honor to be recognized among this list of exceptional construction technology providers. Our mission at STACK is to best support our users on their way to industry success, and this recognition wouldn't be possible without the honest and thoughtful reviews from those users," said Phillip Ogilby, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of STACK.
"Our top goal is to deliver a best-in-class preconstruction platform that allows general and trade/specialty contractors, and building product material manufacturers/suppliers, to collaborate, save time, and increase accuracy during this crucial project stage. We're incredibly proud of the impact our software has had on revenue growth, profitability, and overall efficiency for our customers, and we're grateful for the input our users provide in helping us to constantly improve our platform and continue to innovate in new and exciting ways," Ogilby added.
FrontRunners evaluated STACK along with hundreds of other construction estimating solutions, but only those with the best end-user reviews and product data made the list. To date, STACK has received 1067 reviews and earned a total of 4.48 out of 5 stars – more than any other estimating solution in the FrontRunner group.
ABOUT SOFTWARE ADVICE
FrontRunners is published on Software Advice, the leading online service for businesses navigating the software selection process. FrontRunners evaluates verified end-user reviews and product data, positioning the top scoring products based on Usability and Customer Satisfaction ratings for small business. FrontRunners for construction estimating software is available at https://www.softwareadvice.com/construction/cost-estimating-software-comparison/#top-products
Required disclaimer: FrontRunners constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Software Advice or its affiliates.
ABOUT STACK
STACK Construction Technologies is the industry's leading cloud-based preconstruction platform for preconstruction professionals. STACK provides a centralized hub where plans, specs, and other construction documents can be stored, evaluated, measured, and shared. STACK delivers easy-to-use takeoff, estimating, and proposal solutions for thousands of subcontractors, general contractors, suppliers, and manufacturers to ultimately improve project outcomes and profitability. Our solution powers seamless plan and document management, real-time collaboration, and a more efficient digital preconstruction workflow.
For more information on how STACK software is helping preconstruction teams gain visibility, insight, and alignment throughout the bid process, visit stackct.com.
