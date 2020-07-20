MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- StackRox, the leader in container and Kubernetes security, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named StackRox to its 2020 Emerging Vendors list in the security category. This annual list honors new, rising technology suppliers that exhibit great promise in shaping the future success of the channel with their dedication to innovation.
StackRox and its flagship container security solution, the StackRox Kubernetes Security Platform, was recognized by CRN for its ability to secure container and Kubernetes environments at scale. StackRox provides the only Kubernetes-native container security platform. The Kubernetes-native approach uses rich Kubernetes context and native controls to deliver better security, lower operational risk, and reduced operational costs. Organizations of all sizes rely on StackRox to enforce compliance and security policies across the container life cycle, from build to deploy to runtime. Its unified platform enables security and DevOps teams to work together to enable all critical use cases for container and Kubernetes security, including visibility, vulnerability management, compliance, configuration management, network segmentation, threat detection, incident response and risk profiling.
"The rapid adoption of Kubernetes to enable business transformation means more business-critical, cloud-native applications need security and compliance purpose built for these environments," said Kamal Shah, CEO of StackRox. "We are proud to be recognized by CRN as an emerging vendor for the second year in a row. This award underscores our dedication to our customers and partners and our ability to deliver solutions that offer unrivaled visibility and control of modern, cloud-native applications. With our Kubernetes-native architecture, organizations enable security that's built in, not bolted on."
CRN's Emerging Vendors are selected by its esteemed editorial team and recognize pioneering technology suppliers in the IT channel that are driving innovation and growth. Vendors included on this list are inspiring the IT channel with groundbreaking technologies and best-in-class offerings that are elevating businesses – driving success with solutions built to battle the challenges of the IT channel. This list also serves as a valuable resource for solution providers in search of the latest technologies.
"CRN's 2020 Emerging Vendors list recognizes vendors that are revolutionizing the IT channel with innovative solutions that meet the complex demands of our industry," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "It honors inspirational new vendors that are driving channel growth with state-of-the-art technologies that will continue to shape the channel into the future."
The 2020 Emerging Vendors list will be featured in the August 2020 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/EmergingVendors.
About StackRox
StackRox helps enterprises secure their containers and Kubernetes environments at scale. StackRox delivers the industry's first and only Kubernetes-native container security platform that enables security and DevOps teams to enforce their security and compliance policies across the entire container life cycle, from build to deploy to runtime. The StackRox Kubernetes Security Platform integrates with existing DevOps and security tools, enabling teams to quickly operationalize container and Kubernetes security. StackRox customers span cloud-native companies, Global 2000 enterprises, and government agencies. StackRox is privately held and headquartered in Mountain View, California. To learn more, visit www.stackrox.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.
