Stackup's smart wallet is an ambitious endeavor to facilitate the onboarding of the first billion users into crypto and Web3
LOS ANGELES, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stackup, an accessible smart wallet by a team of crypto evangelists and technology veterans, is reimagining the crypto and Web3 experience through a human-first lens. By incorporating effortless interoperability, bundled transactions, an industry-leading social recovery mechanism, and gas-free USD-nominated transactions into the world's first EIP-4337 standard wallet, Stackup is ready to accelerate the pace of crypto adoption.
Bringing the Human Element to Decentralized Finance
Given the extraordinary pace of growth of decentralized finance, it should come as no surprise that the race for the next big wallet is a crowded one. New participants are popping up by the month, with many successfully securing the backing of giant VCs and seasoned angels.
In such a cut-throat competition, Stackup is betting everything on its commitment to human-centric solutions. The creators believe that blockchain and the assets powered by it have unlocked raw potential to change society unlike anything else in the last decade. However, this raw potential must be harnessed and shaped before it can be translated into a momentous impact.
To that end, Stackup is solving some of the most pressing issues faced by users. By abstracting the technical complexities and overlaying a user-friendly interface at the top, Stackup is stripping away all excess such as technical details and complicated setups.
For instance, users won't have to remember intimidating seed phrases or keep track of exchange rates. That's because this smart wallet will show all transactions in USD, speed up actions by predicting and bundling transactions, and offer an interoperable, gas-free experience.
Pushing to the Edge of Innovation
From investing in Avalanche protocol and exchanging tokens at Uniswap to acquiring NFTs on Opensea, Stackup will facilitate all transactions through a single wallet.
Another innovative feature that solidifies Stackup's commitment to human-centric solutions is the social recovery mechanism. It is suspected that 20% of all Bitcoin supply is already lost or stranded due to missing keys. Stackup is attempting to tackle that unfortunate statistic by allowing users to add guardians to their wallets. A guardian could be a friend, family member, institution, or even another smart contract. Once the setup is done, resetting the private key becomes as simple as securing the vote of 50% of guardians.
While users can choose their guardians, the individual guardians won't have any control over the wallet. This way it will be impossible for any individual guardian to exploit their privilege, but collectively, they will serve as a bulletproof layer of security for the wallet owner.
About Stackup
Stackup is the latest endeavor of a team of tech veterans with a proven track record of success across some of the most prestigious and cutting-edge organizations. The team collectively traces its roots across organizations like SpaceX, Microsoft, Virgin Galactic, Amazon, and MIT among others.
By offering a UX-based human-centric solution that empowers users with accessibility, security, non-custodial services, and an open-source codebase, the creators of Stackup believe that they can onboard the first billion users in Web3 and materialize its true potential.
