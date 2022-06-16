Staffing Hub's president and managing editor will discuss the survey results and current staffing industry trends on June 30, 2022, at 11am PT / 2pm ET
Denver, CO, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Staffing Hub will host a webinar about this year's State of Staffing Benchmarking Report on June 30, 2022, at 11am PT / 2pm ET. During the webinar, the report authors, Staffing Hub Managing Editor Krista Garver and President David Folwell, will discuss the survey results and what they reveal about current staffing industry trends.
Nearly 80% of respondents expect their agencies to grow by double digits this year. The report focuses on how the fastest-growing staffing agencies will fuel this growth as competition for talent reaches new highs. In particular, the most successful companies are embracing tools that automate key processes so recruiters can spend more time building and nurturing relationships with talent.
Key findings from the report:
- Nearly 60% of both fast- and slow-growth companies say technology provides a competitive advantage for their business. This is a significant change from last year, when 45% of fast-growth and only 25% of slow-growth companies agreed with this statement.
- 46% of fast-growth companies identify as early adopters of technology, compared to 30% of slow-growth companies. This is up from 19% and 12%, respectively, in 2021.
- Fast-growth agencies are 109% more likely to use a chatbot, 88% more likely to use automated referral management (ARM), and 54% more likely to use a mobile app than slow-growth agencies.
For more industry insights, including data about the Great Resignation, key performance metrics for recruiters, and top agency challenges, register for the webinar on June 30. You can also download the full State of Staffing Benchmarking Report.
About Staffing Hub
Publishing the latest industry news, research, and insights, Staffing Hub is a leading source for staffing industry intelligence. It's also home to The Staffing Show podcast, the only podcast that delivers tools, tips, and tactics from the staffing and recruiting industry's top executives and thought leaders. For more information, visit https://staffinghub.com/.
Media Contact
Krista Garver, Staffing Hub, (844) 600-5965, krista@staffinghub.com
SOURCE Staffing Hub