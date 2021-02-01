TACOMA, Wash., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NEXTAFF, an industry leader in helping businesses improve and simplify their hiring process, announced the opening of a new staffing agency location today in Tacoma.
The Tacoma office is owned and operated by Dalen Pluskett and serves Tacoma and the surrounding counties. The office will and offer commercial staffing solutions to area employers.
"The Tacoma market offers plenty of opportunity for employers and candidates. We are committed to making matches that will be advantageous to both," Dalen said. "Throughout my years in business, I've recognized the importance of relationships in the success of businesses and employees. I'm looking forward to using strong relationships and the tools NEXTAFF provides to create the ideal match between candidates and employers."
NEXTAFF offers a proprietary recruiting method called X-FACTOR™, which combines hiring methodologies that are statistically proven to outperform what typical staffing agency competitors and HR departments traditionally do. This methodology, combined with a robust back-office support structure, allows a staffing franchise office many distinct advantages over someone looking to start their own staffing agency.
"We are excited to welcome Dalen to the NEXTAFF family," said Cary Daniel, co-founder and CEO of NEXTAFF. "He has a wide range of business experience, bringing welcome expertise to the growing Tacoma market. His partnership with NEXTAFF will give him the support and infrastructure he needs to serve the businesses and the community of Tacoma and the surrounding area."
The office is located at 7030 Tacoma Mall Blvd, Suite #100, Tacoma, WA 98409. More information can be found at https://www.nextaff.com/locations/tacoma-wa/.
"We look forward to using NEXTAFF's proven process to recruit, screen and hire quality employees in the Tacoma Market. My goal is to establish lasting partnerships with employers looking for a higher level of candidate and service from their staffing provider."
About NEXTAFF
NEXTAFF helps companies recruit, screen and hire quality talent through our proprietary X-FACTOR™ model. Our comprehensive approach is designed to outperform a traditional temp agency supplier model by 100 percent or greater. Each Nextaff office is locally owned and operated, which allows our clients to work directly with owners in finding quality employees. NEXTAFF offers a variety of custom solutions in commercial, information technology and healthcare industries. NEXTAFF's goal is to enable clients to concentrate on their core business activities while we partner to improve and simplify their hiring process.
For more information about NEXTAFF's services, visit https://www.nextaff.com/. Those interested in franchise opportunities can visit https://www.nextaff-franchise.com/.
Media Contact
Cathy Lanski, Haley Marketing Group, +1 8886962900, clanski@haleymarketing.com
SOURCE NEXTAFF