Leading automated referral management (ARM) platform built for staffing agencies adds senior software engineering talent.
DENVER, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Staffing Referrals, the leading automated referral management (ARM) platform, is thrilled to announce that veteran software developer and startup technology leader Jeff Bail has joined the company as its chief technology officer (CTO).
Bail has more than 15 years of experience in software development, with a proven track record of success scaling technology companies. As the lead mobile web developer at MapMyFitness, he was instrumental in expanding the universe of apps to over 20 million users and positioning the company for acquisition in 2013 by Under Armour for $150 million. From there, he went to corporate housing and short-term rental company Travelers Haven, where he led the engineering team that developed and launched the Hotel Engine software platform, which is currently valued at $1.3 billion.
Bail then took over technology operations at Sola Salon Studios, building the technology underpinnings to scale the company from 50 locations with 1,500 stylists in the U.S. to more than 500 locations and 15,000 stylists in three countries. Bail is also the recipient of a Meritorious Service Award from the Department of the Interior for his work making the USGS website accessible.
"I'm excited to join Staffing Referrals at a time of great growth and when their product meets a profound market need," Bail commented. "Staffing Referrals has huge potential to do good in the world by helping people who need work find jobs through their network. By automating the referral process, we're helping agencies access talent that they can't find on job boards and improving recruiter productivity with automation. I look forward to working with the fantastic Staffing Referrals team to unlock this potential."
Staffing Referrals also welcomes Vicente Reig Rincón de Arellano to the development team. Vicente is a product-minded engineer with an entrepreneurial bent. He has 12+ years of experience building products and teams at hyper-growth companies like New Relic and Atlassian, as well as corporations like Apple.
"We have a full roadmap for this year, including automated referral bonus payouts and a streamlined user interface (UI), and we needed an all-star development team to facilitate our growth," commented David Folwell, founder and CEO of Staffing Referrals. "Jeff Bail and Vicente Reig Rincón de Arellano have extensive experience and expertise in scaling technologies, and I couldn't be happier that they've joined our team."
About Staffing Referrals
As the world's first Automated Referral Management™ (ARM) platform, Staffing Referrals helps agencies reduce sourcing costs through recruiting automation. Founded in 2017 by a team with extensive expertise in staffing and software, Staffing Referrals is an enterprise staffing software solution that is changing the way staffing agencies source talent. Staffing Referrals helps thousands of staffing professionals extend their reach and is integrated with leading applicant tracking systems (ATS). Staffing Referrals is based in Denver and is privately held. To learn more about Staffing Referrals, visit https://staffingreferrals.com/.
Media Contact
David Folwell, Staffing Referrals, (800) 496-1727, david@staffingreferrals.com
SOURCE Staffing Referrals