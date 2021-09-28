WILMINGTON, Mass., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stafford Manufacturing Corp. has introduced a broad product line of shaft collars and couplings, flange-collars, and flange-couplings that incorporate the Accu-Clamp™ feature which provides greater precision.
Stafford's Accu-Clamp™ Collars & Couplings feature an integral clamp on one side while leaving the other flat and perpendicular with a precision machined face that is flat to the shaft within 0.001" TIR. Consisting of clamping and non-clamping sections with a slotless design and uninterrupted face, they can perform a wide variety of mounting and attachment functions.
Providing a continuous O.D. and I.D. surface that can be machined to meet various application requirements, Stafford's Accu-Clamp™ Collars & Couplings are ideal mounts for precision components such as cams, gears, pulleys, and sensors. These distortion-free parts are offered in aluminum, steel, and stainless steel in 0.5" to 2" I.D. sizes; with round, hex, square, and keyed bores.
Stafford's Accu-Clamp™ Collars & Couplings are priced according to size and quantity. Price quotations are available upon request.
