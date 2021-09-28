WILMINGTON, Mass., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stafford Manufacturing Corp. has introduced a broad product line of shaft collars and couplings, flange-collars, and flange-couplings that incorporate the Accu-Clamp™ feature which provides greater precision.

Stafford's Accu-Clamp™ Collars & Couplings feature an integral clamp on one side while leaving the other flat and perpendicular with a precision machined face that is flat to the shaft within 0.001" TIR. Consisting of clamping and non-clamping sections with a slotless design and uninterrupted face, they can perform a wide variety of mounting and attachment functions.

Providing a continuous O.D. and I.D. surface that can be machined to meet various application requirements, Stafford's Accu-Clamp™ Collars & Couplings are ideal mounts for precision components such as cams, gears, pulleys, and sensors. These distortion-free parts are offered in aluminum, steel, and stainless steel in 0.5" to 2" I.D. sizes; with round, hex, square, and keyed bores.

Stafford's Accu-Clamp™ Collars & Couplings are priced according to size and quantity. Price quotations are available upon request.

For more information contact:

Stafford Manufacturing Corp.

Shelley Doherty, Marketing Director

P.O. Box 277

North Reading, MA 01864-0277

(800) 695-5551 FAX (978) 657-4731

e-mail: sdoherty@staffordmfg.com

http://www.staffordmfg.com

Media Contact

Shelley Doherty, Stafford Manufacturing Corp., (800) 695-5551, sdoherty@staffordmfg.com

 

SOURCE Stafford Manufacturing Corp.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.