PROVO, Utah, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Web Excellence Awards, a leading international interactive web awards competition, has recognized Stage Marketing as being one of the "best of the best" in web design and development.
Stage Marketing, which recently announced a new corporate name change from Osmond Marketing, received the excellence award in the Health Care Services category for its website design for client PathologyWatch.
The annual international competition saw over 950 entries worldwide, including 40 US states and 34 countries, including Australia, Canada, The Netherlands, UK, Germany, Ukraine, Switzerland, India and more.
"Stage Marketing provides strategic, creative, lead gen, event and managed services across traditional and digital channels to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time," said Emily Woll, COO of Stage Marketing. "The PathologyWatch website is a perfect example of the creative and technically proficient work being done by our exceptional team. To have that work recognized at an international level is definitely an honor."
An international panel of industry professionals with diverse backgrounds evaluated categories ranging from online advertising to mobile applications. The 2021 winning entries showcase the industry's best interactive media solutions, including websites, mobile applications, print media, interactive displays, online advertising, video, email and more.
The Web Excellence Awards primarily aims to acknowledge and promote creative ideas, business models and innovative technologies on the web. The winners of the excellence awards are chosen from six categories, including website building, advertising and marketing, video and podcasts, apps and mobile, social media and painting. Each category further includes themes ranging from activism and health to beauty, fitness, sports, travel, etc.
These winners, through their work and innovative approach, inspire millions to think out of the box. Due to the constantly evolving nature of digital media and the emergence of distinguished artists, the task of choosing the winners of the 2021 web awards was not only challenging but also astounding.
"With PathologyWatch, our purpose was two-fold: develop clean messaging that informs dermatopathologists of the benefits and value the service provides and also create an intuitive site structure to allow both patients and dermpaths to easily find the most pertinent resources that PathologyWatch offers," said Spencer Bugg, senior creative director at Stage Marketing, who was the lead designer of the site. "Webinars, video tutorials, case studies, whitepapers, blog posts . . . it was a daunting task to wrangle all that content into a structure that anyone could navigate, but our team worked closely with PathologyWatch to find and realize the vision that would best serve both of their markets."
Contest judges specifically noted the website's clean and colorful look.
"Our design team is extremely talented and takes quality seriously," said Grant Smith, web director for Stage Marketing. "They listen to each client's needs and use their creative prowess to create a design the client loves. Our work is never done, though, and we are always seeking ways to make websites better visually and functionally."
Stage Marketing, a full-funnel, traditional and digital marketing services company, announced that it had changed its name from Osmond Marketing to better reflect the company's mission, values and core competencies. The name change reflects the company's mission to guide clients' marketing strategy and services through different stages of company growth, from startup to small business to enterprise. The company also approaches marketing services through the lens of the customer journey using the customer experience flywheel model.
