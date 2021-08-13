LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A quick search yields hundreds of explanations of what a mechanical watch is and how it works, but the more compelling question is much tougher to answer: Why are so many people obsessed with them?
Original content studio Stage3 Media Works today launches "Time Machines: An Analog Obsession," a film that dives into the implausible endurance of the mechanical watch, shedding light on the psychology behind a universal allure that has transcended generations and cultural boundaries for centuries.
Time Machines is the latest episode in a docuseries from Executive Producer Oliver Chan that explores a range of provocative social subjects, artistic movements, pop culture sensations, generational shifts, and other compelling transcultural curiosities. Produced by James Tate, Time Machines features interviews and commentary from:
- Dr. Andrew Dillon, V.M Daniel Professor of Information and Professor of Psychology, a published human behavioral expert who has studied humankind's trait of collecting extensively
- Daniel Dae Kim, an award-winning actor, director, and producer, as well as an enthusiastic watch collector
- Nicolas Stecher, Senior Editor of Maxim magazine, who writes on lifestyle and luxury with an intimate understanding of trends and the high-end consumer space
- Eric Wind, owner of Wind Vintage and an awarded expert in horology, who is cited in Fortune, The Chicago Tribune, The New York Times, Robb Report, and more.
