Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. (PRNewsfoto/MDC Partners Inc.,Stagwell Inc.)

Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. (PRNewsfoto/MDC Partners Inc.,Stagwell Inc.)

 By Stagwell Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ:STGW): Stagwell announced it will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, as it continues to celebrate the completion of the company's launch in August. 

In honor of the occasion, Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO of Stagwell, will ring the Closing Bell. A live stream of the ceremony will be available on NASDAQ's site at https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony 

Earlier this month, Stagwell Marketing Group LLC and MDC Partners Inc. combined to form Stagwell, a top-10 global marketing services company built to transform marketing.

About Stagwell Inc.

Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing.  Led by entrepreneurs, our 10,000+ specialists in 24+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients.

For more information, visit www.stagwellglobal.com

Contact:

Beth Sidhu



Beth.Sidhu@stagwellglobal.com 



202-423-4414

 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stagwell-inc-stgw-to-ring-the-nasdaq-stock-market-closing-bell-301365513.html

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.