TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stalco Inc., a Toronto-based, third-party logistics company specializing in fulfillment and distribution for high-velocity, e-commerce clients in Canada, the U.S. and international markets, has been named a MCM Top 3PL for 2021, joining dozens of other leading third-party logistics providers selected by Multichannel Merchant in its sixth annual directory.
3PLs, already growing in importance prior to COVID-19, have seen significant growth in 2020 as the massive shift to ecommerce fuels significant demand for outsourced fulfillment and logistics operations. This unique resource from Multichannel Merchant, a searchable directory that can be sorted by various criteria, helps ecommerce and DTC companies vet qualified, experienced 3PLs.
"Ecommerce and DTC merchants need experienced, qualified 3PL partners as they handle unprecedented growth in their online business, and lack the internal resources or expertise," said Mike O'Brien, Senior Content Manager of Multichannel Merchant. "Each company has been selected based on their industry experience, services offered, performance and range of capabilities."
The company profiles in the MCM Top 3PL directory include vital information to help merchants in their selection process, including key services, average annual client order volume, top merchandise categories handled, facility locations and more. The directory is available throughout the year.
"We are honored to be named a leading 3PL by Multichannel Merchant which covers the industry with great detail and expertise," said Stalco President Steven Page. "Stalco is growing in scope and capabilities and, with our joining with Canada Cartage, is geared to rise even further in the industry in the next year."
About Multichannel Merchant
Multichannel Merchant reaches key decision makers responsible for ecommerce, management, marketing and operations at companies that sell merchandise through multiple channels — including ecommerce, mobile, social, and catalog. Multichannel Merchant delivers original research, as well as in-depth analysis of trends and best practices, news, tactical/how-to, executive summaries, technology and supplier comparisons, tip sheets and resource information to help companies sell & deliver products wherever and whenever the customer wants them – at home, work, store or other locations.
About Stalco
Stalco Inc. was founded in 1994 and is a third-party logistics company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Stalco's full-service offering includes fulfillment, inventory management, importation, warehousing, returns management, regulatory expertise, and cross-border and global shipping solutions for high velocity, e-commerce companies. Stalco is site-licensed by Health Canada, and offers clients access to their extensive, on-demand, white-label inventory of the most popular health and beauty products and assists their clients with eliminating all duty costs associated with overseas importation.
Media Contact
Frank Tortorici, Marketing Maven, 9088758908, frank@marketingmaven.com
SOURCE Stalco Inc.