RICHARDSON, Texas, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An upgrade to the hardware and internal firmware of the Stalker Radar line of hand-held police Lidar guns- the Stalker RLR, Stalker XLR, and the stalker XS- has brought substantial improvements to their already impressive performance.
Extensive testing at the Institute of Police Technology and Management laboratory for the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration Conforming Product List (CPL) has validated faster target acquisition at all ranges and more consistent target tracking at longer ranges.
Officers can now obtain the speed of distant vehicles faster- well over 4,000 feet hand-held- with continuous speed tracking history and verification on inbound vehicles. With additional tripod or window support, large moving and stationary targets are detected out to 9,500+ feet.
An increased range accuracy of (+/-) six inches and complete target tracking means less court time for officers.
According to Stalker Radar Senior Product Manager Steve Hocker, "The Stalker RLR Lidar is IP-67 waterproof and dustproof and built to perform under the harshest conditions. It has multiple selectable modes, such as Auto-Obstruction Mode that detects, maps, and eliminates obstructions in the laser's path, School and Construction Zone Modes can be set to automatically detect areas where speed limits change, and Inclement Weather Mode allow the laser to work in rain, snow, blowing dust, fog, sea spray, etc. It was built for the real world."
The X-Series Lidars, which include the Stalker XLR and Stalker XS, share many of the powerful modes of the RLR Lidar while being the smallest and lightest hand-held, gun-type lidars on the market today.
The Stalker Lidars are designed and manufactured in the U.S.A. by Stalker Radar, the world leader in speed measurement. Law enforcement organizations, professional sports teams, railroads, and manufacturers around the globe requiring state-of-the-art speed measurement applications look to Stalker Radar products for the utmost in quality and value.
About Stalker Radar: Founded in 1977, Stalker Radar is the industry standard for the design, engineering, manufacturing, and support of law enforcement dash-mount and hand-held radar, LIDAR, speed/message trailers and signs, and In-Car Video from our facility in Richardson, Texas. Learn more about us at https://www.stalkerradar.com
If you would like more information about this product, or about traffic safety, police radar and lidar, police body cameras, or in-car video systems for law enforcement, please contact Stalker Radar at 1-800-STALKER (1-800-782-5591) or sales@stalkerradar.com.
