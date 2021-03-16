LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FinTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global FinTech market, today announced that Stampli, an AI-based accounts payable (AP) automation platform, has been selected as winner of the "Best Accounts Payable Solution" award in the fifth annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by
Stampli's modern approach to accounts payable utilizes advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to learn an organization's accounts payable practices in order to fully automate the end-to-end AP process. Stampli automates general ledger coding (GL-coding), approval selection, notifications, duplicate identification, and payments – all while streamlining communications for faster approvals. Stampli also seamlessly connects to accounting systems without the need for IT involvement or extensive retraining of internal users.
"Regardless of how complex the internal Procure to Pay (P2P) process, Stampli is designed to make each stage of the AP lifecycle empowering and efficient for all involved, giving the Accounts Payable team time back to focus on higher-value activities," said Eyal Feldman, CEO, Stampli. "We are honored to be recognized this year by FinTech Breakthrough for all of the hard work we have put into making AP seamless, streamlined and efficient for our customers."
The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and many more. The 2021 FinTech Breakthrough Award program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from across the globe.
"Not only are Stampli's advanced automation capabilities 'breakthrough', but they are also empowering teams with communications tools on top of the invoice so that AP collaborates better with approvers, vendors, and anyone involved with purchases to quickly resolve issues and questions," said James Johnson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. "Stampli is redefining and breaking through the AP Automation category with this modern, team-based solution. We are so excited to be able to award them with our 'Best Accounts Payable Solution' award in the 2021 FinTech Breakthrough Awards program."
Stampli is intuitive with role-specific experiences, carefully tailoring the invoice processing experience by stakeholders – AP Staff, Management, Approvers, and Vendors – giving each individual an experience based on their unique workflows and needs. Stampli also turns the invoice into a communication tool by offering an in-app communications hub connected to the invoice. All conversations are connected to the invoice - getting questions answered quickly and available for audit.
Stampli is also payment agnostic, giving customers the freedom to choose whichever payment method or service they prefer. Stampli Direct Pay, is an optional service, where Stampli users can pay vendors directly inside of Stampli with ACH and Check payments.
Stampli seamlessly integrates with ERPs, including NetSuite, Sage Intacct, QuickBooks Desktop, QuickBooks Online, Microsoft Dynamics and more. Fast, easy setup without the need for IT.
About FinTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories including Payments, Personal Finance, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com.
About Stampli
Stampli is the most powerful way to process and pay invoices. Offering a complete AP automation platform, Stampli brings together accounts payable communications, documentation, and payments in one place. By centering communications on top of the invoice itself, AP departments collaborate and communicate better with approvers, vendors, and anyone involved with purchases, which allows approvals to happen 5x faster. Stampli's AI, Billy the Bot, learns an organization's unique patterns to simplify GL-coding, automate approval notifications, identify duplicate invoices, and reduce time spent on manual data entry. Stampli's flexible platform fits seamlessly into any existing processes and integrates with financial systems including NetSuite, Sage Intacct, QuickBooks, Microsoft Dynamics, SAP, and more. For more information, visit stampli.com.
