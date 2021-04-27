INDIANAPOLIS, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Standard For Success, a leading provider of teacher evaluation and program evaluation software, has signed an agreement with the Danielson Group to license copyrighted frameworks in the United States and internationally.
Many states have approved the Framework for Teaching as an instrument of choice and it is popular across the country particularly in Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.
The Danielson Group's well-known and highly utilized products include The Framework for Teaching Evaluation Instrument, The Framework Clusters, and The Framework for Remote Teaching. Millions of educators worldwide have used the Framework for Teaching since it was first published by Charlotte Danielson in 1996.
"The Danielson Group is a well-respected brand in education circles. Partnering with them not only deepens SFS's bench of services and products, but also provides the opportunity for even more great schools and school districts to access these frameworks, which are the underpinning of great teaching and learning," said Todd Whitlock, CEO and co-founder of SFS.
"One of our goals," said Jim Furman, Executive Director of the Danielson Group, "is to make the Evaluation Instrument and other tools and resources that support the use of the Framework for Teaching available to as many educators as possible. Adding SFS as a content partner will increase the impact of the Framework and its use as a tool to support professional growth."
Whitlock added, "This license agreement gives school districts a choice of technology to digitize the Framework and to use our award-winning platform to grow better teachers."
Since January, SFS has announced several national partnerships, including with SERRC, Alaska's Educational Resource Center, Jason Learning, and Virginia-based Stride, the nation's leading provider of online and blended education.
About The Danielson Group
The Danielson Group supports educators and school systems across the country and around the world to create professional learning systems that equip, inspire, and empower teachers in their pursuit of equity and excellence. The DG's vision is that each educator and student experiences safe and inclusive learning environments that promote joyful inquiry, efficacy, intellectual rigor, and reflection grounded in the Framework for Teaching. Through support of educators in 46 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico, as well as schools and systems in Canada, Mexico, Lebanon, Colombia, and eleven other countries worldwide, the DG has influenced professional learning programs and policies at all stages of a teacher's career. The DG's proven framework, customizable approach, and comprehensive solutions help instructional leaders design and implement responsive, teacher-centered professional learning systems so educators are empowered to realize their full potential and equipped to support the success of each and every student.
About Standard for Success
Recently featured in the Inc 5000 list as the 55th fastest growing company in the Education sector, Standard For Success is the award-winning provider of education evaluation and feedback software tools and services. Founded in 2011 by former classroom teachers, SFS is now used by educators in 38 states, the District of Columbia as well as schools in Canada, Australia, and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. Convenient, easy to use and customizable, Standard For Success is quickly becoming the performance and program evaluation tool of choice for educators in schools across the globe while bringing value-added resources to schools to help develop better teachers, better students, and a better world.
Media Contact
Todd Whitlock, Standard For Success, L.L.C., +1 844-737-3825 Ext: 700, todd@standardforsuccess.com
SOURCE Standard For Success, L.L.C.