MONTREAL, Quebec, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With this simulation software from the company Famic Technologies Inc., hydraulic and electrical circuits can be designed, simulated and documented consequently. In addition to schematics and parts lists, block manifold designs can also be created and transferred to CNC machining applications. Furthermore, the software allows functional tests and the search for errors already during the planning process.
The Wandfluh Catalogue for Automation Studio™ offers an extensive set of data attributes for each component. It includes its PDF specifications sheet, 2D symbol ISO 1219:2012 compliant, images, technical data, commercial information, 3D representation, simulation model(s), virtual test bench(es) and use cases showing that the component behaves according to the manufacturer's specifications. Furthermore, a Product Configurator is also available, allowing the user to build the component's part number as per Wandfluh's type code information. Once the configuration process is completed, a valid part number with all of its corresponding product characteristics is generated.
Image 1 | Wandfluh Catalogue for Automation Studio™ Screenshot
For instance, in the case of the valve products showed in the figures, the options to choose the desired pressure setting, port size, flow characteristics and more, are available. The product information, technical data and symbol get updated according to the selected options.
Users may simply drag and drop the desired component from the Catalogue into the Automation Studio™ Editor to build their circuit. The component simulation models can be directly used for the design of a hydraulic system, real-time simulation or monitoring in Automation Studio™ and, ultimately, digital twin projects.
Image 2 | Wandfluh Standard Part
Developed and certified in accordance with Famic Technologies' Quality System, the Wandfluh Catalogue is now available to the entire Automation Studio™ users' community. To learn more about the content of this catalogue, please download the brochure.
"As a proven hydraulics manufacturer for precise proportional technology and standard valves, we are pleased to see our wide range of valves included in the established system design software Automation Studio™," explains Roger Waldburger, Product Manager at Wandfluh. "Thanks to a modern design structure and the numerous options available for our valves, a wide range of customized valve variants is possible. Besides explosion-proof and corrosion-protected versions, there are interesting options available such as hand levers, switching position monitoring, or integrated electronics, right up to IoT-capable electronics that are parameterizable via an app. We are pleased that our components are now available as Product-Library for Automation Studio™ where they can be very easily integrated in a hydraulic schema and used for systems simulations."
Richard Gagné, Director of Quality at Famic Technologies, says: "The versatility of the valve models in Automation Studio™ and the clear and thorough technical documentation from Wandfluh made easy the Catalogue creation Famic Technologies team. This Catalogue provides access to simulation models replicating with high fidelity the performance data of each component and allows Wandfluh component integrators to rapidly design hydraulic solutions."
Based in Montreal, Canada, with branches in Germany and India, Famic Technologies is leading the industry since 1986 by providing world-class trade-oriented software solutions in the fields of fluid power, electrical engineering, industrial automation and custom software development. Namely, Automation Studio™, an innovative system design and simulation software used for training, maintenance, validation and troubleshooting of multi-technology circuits, Automation Studio™ Live Manifold for hydraulic manifold design, quoting and prototyping, and Andon Studio™, for process management optimization. With quality and performance driving decisions, Famic Technologies has become internationally recognized and sought out for its expertise, knowledge, innovation and leadership.
Automation Studio™ is a unique software covering all project/machine technologies including hydraulics, pneumatics, electrical and automation. It is used by the different departments throughout an organization for system design, simulation and validation, training, maintenance, troubleshooting, technical publications, project documentation and sales support.
The Wandfluh Group is active in Europe, North America and Asia through its own companies. It also has representatives in over 30 countries worldwide, who offer Wandfluh products in the various markets and realise hydraulics solutions in collaboration with clients. Over the years, Wandfluh has developed and produced a broad portfolio of high-quality, cost-effective standard products tailored to various markets. These are constructed in modular way and support numerous potential combinations and innovative additional options such as switching position monitoring or integrated electronics. Apart from standard products, Wandfluh also offers valve and system solutions specifically developed and produced according to a particular client requirement. A keen awareness of quality and a positive error culture are key to the successful model which Wandfluh has been implementing for decades.
