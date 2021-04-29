MANCHESTER, N.H., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StanData, a New Hampshire-based software provider startup, today announced the launch of its best-in-class, hybrid worker wellness and productivity technology that is proven to improve employee health and engagement both in-office and in remote workplaces, including home offices. StanData enables organizations to transform any height-adjustable workstation into a powerful wellness tool that improves employee health, engagement, productivity, and performance through proprietary group gamification protocols, and real-time employee data and insights.
Leveraging the StanData software, users can track desk usage, create a plan to transition from sitting to standing, and receive transition reminders through their computer's web browser or mobile device. StanData provides performance levels directly to the employee, allowing them to monitor results of desk usage and evaluate progress at both the individual and group level.
Users of StanData have achieved:
- Increased proper workstation usage and engagement by more than 65%
- Reduced breaks (3.4 fewer daily) due to discomfort, translating to 147 hours, or 3.5 weeks, of additional employee output
- 64% report increased energy at work:
- 58% report being more engaged; and
- 48% state they have a higher level of job satisfaction.
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced an abrupt shift to remote work, forever altering the landscape of work and employers' relationships with employees. While many employees value the flexibility in working from home or other remote locations, others appreciate having a designated workspace, even for a few days per week. As a result, a new normal has emerged: The Hybrid Workforce — a new model of employee engagement that mixes office and remote work.
"We have seen a permanent shift in the workplace moving forward," said Mike Kind, CEO, StanData. "The nature of work is now divided into two categories: collaborative and focused. 'Collaborative work' is proven to be most effective in-person, while 'focused work' can be achieved just as easily when remote – assuming the employee has access to the proper tools. The essential tool for focused work is an electric height adjustable workstation, bar none – but it has been difficult to prove until now."
Kind continued, "Our patented technology can uncover the value of electric height adjustable workstations by educating users on how to set the proper surface heights based on stature and optimal transition frequency – and then sending reminders to transition from sitting to standing and back. Our 'secret sauce' is the software's ability to engage the hybrid workforce to deliver ongoing benefits. Studies have found that somewhere between 7% and 20% of height-adjustable workstations are used as intended after 90 days.
"We've seen user performance soar through the implementation of our proprietary group gamification protocols," Kind continued. "The validated results we've achieved is what allows us to guarantee the technology's performance – not by using case studies or historical data, but rather through Proof of Concept programs involving an organization's own employees."
The health of the hybrid employee will be a major issue for all businesses moving forward. "Musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs) during the first three quarters of 2020 have surpassed the annual cost during each of the past three years, according to research by Marsh, a global leader in insurance broking and risk management. "In addition, researchers are estimating an increase of up to 16% in MSD claims over the next 12 to 18 months. The average cost of an individual ergonomic claim in the U.S. stands at around $17,000, making ergonomic injuries a potentially large expense for employers."
Global Workplace Analytics estimates that 56% of U.S. workers have jobs that enable them to work at home at least part of the time, and that 25 to 30% of the workforce will continue to work from home multiple days a week by the end of this year. "Hybrid work models are here to stay," echoes Joseph McCool, author and Founder of The McCool Group. "Companies need to invest in the wellness of their workforce and think about ways to retain and engage their employees in this new paradigm. StanData is creating a connection between teams and removing the isolation of the hybrid workforce."
