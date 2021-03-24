LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Data Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and solutions in the global data technology market, today announced the winners of the organization's second annual awards program, showcasing technologies and companies that drive innovation and exemplify the best in data technology solutions across the globe.
The Data Breakthrough Awards program is the premier awards platform founded to recognize the data technology innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Data Analytics, Big Data, Business Intelligence, Data Storage and many more. The 2021 Data Breakthrough Awards program attracted more than 1,450 nominations from across the globe.
"As data becomes increasingly complex and digital business accelerates, we are seeing data and analytics technology shift to a core function as opposed to secondary initiatives," said James Johnson, Managing Director, Data Breakthrough. "With breakthrough innovation in artificial intelligence and machine learning, as well as DataOps operationalization and more, business leaders now fully understand the importance of using data and analytics to accelerate digital business initiatives. We are extremely proud to announce the data technology innovators in our annual Data Breakthrough Awards program and we congratulate the entire 2021 winners circle."
All award nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the larger fields of data science and technology, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of criteria, including most innovative and technologically advanced solutions and services.
The 2021 Data Breakthrough Award winners include:
Industry Leadership
Data Technology Company CEO of the Year: Buno Pati, Infoworks.io
Data Tech Deployment of the Year: Halfspace
Overall Data Science Solution of the Year: Brainome
Overall Data Tech Company of the Year: Informatica
Data Management
Data Management Solution of the Year: Piano
Data Monitoring Solution of the Year: ThinkData Works
Data Management Company of the Year: Druva
Data Analytics
Cross Infrastructure Analytics Solution of the Year: InfoCepts, InfoCepts Cloud Cost Monitor
Data Analytics Solution of the Year: Google Cloud
Data Analytics Innovation of the Year: ADP DataCloud
Overall Data Analytics Company of the Year: Exasol
DataOps
DataOps Solution of the Year: HighByte, HighByte Intelligence Hub
DataOps Platform of the Year: Varada
Business Intelligence
Business Intelligence Solution of the Year: IBM, Enterprise Performance Management
Business Intelligence Solution Provider of the Year: ActivTrak
Infrastructure
In-Memory Solution of the Year: GigaSpaces, GigaSpaces InsightEdge SmartODS
Cloud EDW Solution of the Year: ZE PowerGroup, ZE Cloud
Data Transformation Solution of the Year: Matillion, Matillion ETL
Data Integration Solution of the Year: HVR
Open Source
Data Access Solution of the Year: Starburst
Overall Open Source Data Solution of the Year: Kong Inc.
Data Warehouse
Data Warehouse Solution of the Year: Microsoft Corporation, Microsoft Research + Insights
Hardware
Data Center Solution of the Year: Spectra Logic, Spectra TFinity ExaScale
Server Solution of the Year: Inspur, NF5488A5 AI Server
Data Storage
Flash Storage Solution of the Year: ScaleFlux, ScaleFlux CSD 2000
Data Storage Innovation of the Year: CTERA, CTERA 7.0
Overall Data Storage Solution of the Year: StorMagic, Witness-as-a-Service (WaaS)
Overall Data Storage Company of the Year: WekaIO
Industry Applications
Data Solution of the Year – Finance: BMC, Control-M
Data Solution of the Year – Marketing: yellowHEAD
Data Solution of the Year – Sales: Collective[i]
Data Solution of the Year – Industrial: Relimetrics
Data Solution of the Year – Legal: Clio
Data Solution of the Year – Transportation: Spire Global
Data Solution of the Year – Security: Protegrity
About Data Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership, the Data Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in data technologies, services, companies and products. The Data Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of data companies and solutions in categories including data analytics, management, infrastructure and hardware, storage, Business Intelligence and more. For more information visit DataBreakthroughAwards.com.
