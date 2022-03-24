Prestigious International Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Data Technology Products and Companies

LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2022  /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Data Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and solutions in the global data technology market, today announced the winners of the organization's third annual awards program, showcasing technologies and companies that drive innovation and exemplify the best in data technology solutions across the globe.

The Data Breakthrough Awards program is the premier awards platform founded to recognize the data technology innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Data Analytics, Big Data, Business Intelligence, Data Storage and many more. The 2022 Data Breakthrough Awards program attracted more than 1,850 nominations from across the globe.

"Digital transformation was already taking place before the pandemic, but digital initiatives are now skyrocketing with over half of all organizations speeding up their investments in digital technologies due to the COVID-19," said James Johnson, Managing Director, Data Breakthrough. "We see data as the core to all successful digital transformation initiatives, and we are proud to highlight the market disruptors that are driving innovation in the data technology space this year for our third annual Data Breakthrough Awards program. Congratulations to all of our 2022 Data Breakthrough Award winners."

All award nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the larger fields of data science and technology, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of criteria, including most innovative and technologically advanced solutions and services.

The 2022 Data Breakthrough Award winners include:

Industry Leadership

Data Tech CEO of the Year: Druva founder and CEO, Jaspreet Singh

Data Tech Deployment of the Year: Snowplow, Snowplow Behavioral Data Platform

Overall Data Science Solution of the Year: Red Hat, Red Hat Openshift Data Science (RHODS)

Best Use of Artificial Intelligence in Data Tech: Aidentified    

Best Use of Data for IoT Applications: InfluxData

Overall Data Tech Solution of the Year: Piano

Overall Data Tech Company of the Year: Pure Storage

Data Management

Data Management Solution of the Year: ZE PowerGroup Inc., ZEMA™

Data Catalog Solution of the Year: Optic by Fosfor

Data Warehouse Solution of the Year: TimeXtender

Data Processing Solution of the Year: SQream

Data Monitoring Solution of the Year: SolarWinds, SolarWinds Database Insights for SQL Server

Data Analytics

Predictive Analytics Solutions of the Year: Climate LLC, Climate FieldView™

Log Analytics Solution of the Year: Humio, a CrowdStrike company

Cross Infrastructure Analytics Solution of the Year: Neo4j AuraDB

Data Analytics Solution of the Year: Outlier.ai

Data Analytics Innovation of the Year: Unsupervised

Business Intelligence

Business Intelligence Platform of the Year: Qlik

Business Intelligence Solution Provider of the Year: InterSystems

Components and Infrastructure

Data Transformation Solution of the Year: Trifacta by Alteryx, Inc.

Data Integration Solution of the Year: Matillion

Semiconductor Product of the Year: Marvell, Bravera™ SC5 controller family

Open Source

Data Access Solution of the Year: Starburst

Overall Open Source Data Solution Provider of the Year: Robocorp

Data Storage

Flash Storage Solution of the Year: ScaleFlux

Data Storage Innovation of the Year: Lightbits Labs

Overall Data Storage Solution of the Year: StorMagic

DataOps

DataOps Company of the Year: HighByte

Industry Applications

Data Solution of the Year – Education: Data Society

Data Solution of the Year – Retail: InfoCepts

Data Solution of the Year – Insurance: Doma

Data Solution of the Year – Healthcare: MultiPlan    

Data Solution of the Year – Finance: Provenir    

Data Solution of the Year – Industrial: Tacton    

Data Solution of the Year – Legal: Luminance

Data Solution of the Year – Transportation: Motional

Data Solution of the Year – Human Resources: Aisera

