LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LegalTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout legal technology companies, products and services around the globe, today announced the winners of their second annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program.

The mission of the annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the legal technology industry today. This year's program attracted more than 1,300 nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.

"As global spending on digital transformation technologies and services increases 17 percent through 2023, the legal workplace is a key sector that is transforming in this new digital era, powered by 'breakthrough' technology to accelerate the process of digitizing the traditionally conservative legal market.," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of LegalTech Breakthrough Awards. "No matter the size of the firm or organization, legal tech is now a must-have, allowing companies to enhance accuracy, save time, improve bottom line and more importantly – better support their clients and customers. This year's nominees represent a new generation of innovators that is bringing a better understanding of the massive potential for growth and opportunity associated with the adoption of legal technology tools. We extend our sincere congratulations to all our 2021 LegalTech Breakthrough Award winners."

LegalTech Breakthrough Award winners were evaluated and judged by an independent panel of experts within the larger technology industry. They represent a mix of technical, business, academic and analytical expertise. The winning products and companies were selected based on a variety of criteria, including most innovative and technologically advanced products and services.

The 2021 LegalTech Breakthrough Award winners include:

Leadership    

LegalTech Startup of the Year: Lexion

LegalTech CEO of the Year: Bobby Balachandran, Exterro

Overall LegalTech Company of the Year: Mitratech

Case Management    

Case Management Solution of the Year for SMB Practices: Lolly Law

Overall Case Management Platform of the Year: LEAP

Overall Case Management Company of the Year: Filevine

Client Relations    

Overall Client Relationship Management Company of the Year: Lawmatics

Data and Analytics    

Predictive Analytics Solution of the Year: Casepoint

Overall Legal Analytics Solution of the Year: Bodhala

Overall LegalTech Data Solution of the Year: CaseMetrix

Overall LegalTech Data Solution Provider of the Year: UniCourt

Documentation    

Notarization Tool of the Year: Notarize

Legal Education    

Online Legal Education Platform of the Year: Evisort

Bots and Legal Assistants    

Virtual Legal Assistant Solution of the Year: Vincent By vLex

Legal Research    

Legal Research Innovation of the Year: Thomson Reuters

Spend Management    

Legal Spend Management Innovation of the Year: Lawcadia

Contract Management    

Contract Management Innovation of the Year: Malbek

Contract Management Solution Provider of the Year: Brainbase

eDiscovery     

eDiscovery Innovation of the Year: Onna

Marketplaces    

Overall LegalTech Marketplace of the Year: LawVu

RegTech    

Overall RegTech Solution of the Year: LexisNexis Regulatory Compliance

About LegalTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in legal technologies, services, companies and products. The LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of LegalTech companies and solutions in categories including Case Management, Client Relations, Data and Analytics, Documentation, Legal Education, Practice Management, eDiscovery and more. For more information visit LegalTechBreakthrough.com

