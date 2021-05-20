NEW BRITAIN, Conn., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) invites investors and the general public to listen to a webcast of a virtual presentation by Don Allan, President & CFO, at the Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference on Tuesday, May 25th, 2021 at 2:25 PM ET. The live webcast will be available in the "Investors" section of the company's website at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com. A replay of the webcast will be provided on the website and will be available for 30 days.
Stanley Black & Decker, an S&P 500 company, is a leading $14.5 billion global diversified industrial with 53,000 employees in more than 60 countries. The Company operates the world's largest tools and storage business; the world's second largest commercial electronic security company; and is a global industrial leader of highly engineered solutions within its engineered fastening and infrastructure businesses.
Stanley Black & Decker Investor Contacts
Dennis Lange
Vice President, Investor Relations
(860) 827-3833
Cort Kaufman
Director, Investor Relations
(860) 515-2741
Christina Francis
Director, Investor Relations
(860) 438-3470
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stanley-black--decker-to-present-at-the-wolfe-research-global-transportation--industrials-conference-301296067.html
SOURCE Stanley Black & Decker