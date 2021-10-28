DENVER, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NV Energy has tapped Stanley Consultants, a worldwide provider of consulting engineering services, to perform owner's engineering for the Dry Lake Solar photovoltaic project.
The Nevada project represents the Stanley Consultants' emphasis on helping its clients address global warming and deliver a carbon-free future. As part of its commitment to customers to transform power generation from carbon-based to renewable energy, Stanley Consultants has already provided 2,950 MW of solar and storage consulting services.
The Dry Lake facility is one of three recently approved large solar projects that represent NV Energy's ongoing commitment to advance renewable energy development and reduce carbon emissions while keeping customer rates low and maintaining reliability.
The 150 MW Dry Lake solar project will be located 20 miles northeast of Las Vegas in a designated federal solar energy zone. It includes a battery storage system capable of storing 400 MWh and delivering 100 MW for a 4-hour period. In Nevada, 150 MW of solar energy would power 24,000 homes for a year, according to solar industry statistics.
The solar and battery project is being executed as two separate engineer procure construct (EPC) contracts. Stanley Consultants will assist NV Energy in reviewing the environmental permitting and photovoltaic and battery storage design, as well as monitoring the project during construction, commissioning and performance testing.
"We look forward to contributing professional services to NV Energy on this project and building upon our growing renewable energy practice," said - Chris DePodesta, renewable energy practice lead for Stanley Consultants. "Together with our clients we are working towards achieving sustainability, resiliency and carbon reduction goals using all the technology at our disposal."
Stanley Consultants has also partnered with two subconsultants: ArcVera Renewables, which will be providing renewable technology and testing expertise; and BEC Environmental, a Las Vegas firm that will support the Stanley Consultants environmental team.
In addition to home office support, Stanley Consultants will provide construction management oversight and onsite support, including commissioning and testing.
About Stanley Consultants
Stanley Consultants provides program management, planning, engineering and environmental services worldwide. Recognized for its commitment to client service and a passion to make a difference, Stanley Consultants brings global knowledge, experience and capabilities to serve federal, municipal, utility and industrial clients in the energy and infrastructure sectors. Since 1913, Stanley Consultants has successfully completed more than 50,000 engagements in all 50 states, U.S. territories and in 110 countries, including more than 2,950 MW of solar and energy storage projects. For more information on Stanley Consultants, please visit http://www.stanleyconsultants.com.
