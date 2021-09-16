EDMONTON, Alberta and NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To support the next generation of industry leaders and provide people in historically underrepresented groups with financial aid, global design firm Stantec launched the Stantec Equity & Diversity Scholarship Fund in January 2021.
With the resounding success of the inaugural scholarship, Stantec has opened up applications for the next round of applicants. Through this initiative, Stantec will award $200,000 in global scholarships for the annual academic year as well as 10 paid internships.
The Equity & Diversity Scholarship is part of Stantec's broader commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion within the company, and an example of their community engagement initiatives aimed at breaking through barriers.
"It's been an absolute pleasure to not only receive the Equity & Diversity Scholarship, but to gain a Data Analyst summer internship at Stantec," says Helen Dang, a 2021 intern and scholarship recipient. "This scholarship helped me by giving me financial support and affirmation on all the effort I made as a first-generation immigrant. By saying yes to the internship, I really stepped out of my comfort zone. At first, I was unsure if I would be a good candidate for the internship, but it surprised me, and I learned a lot from my time here. My colleagues and supervisors are all amazing people who are willing to teach. It's been a great experience."
To be eligible for this award, applicants must be enrolled in a college, university, or post-secondary institution in the 2022-23 academic year in pursuit of a bachelor's degree; pursue a science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) major; and belong to a historically underrepresented population or group such as BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color), members of the LGBTQ2+ community, people with disabilities, veterans, and first-generation college students.
To support employees and their families worldwide, the Company also offers a scholarship program for dependents of employees, open to students enrolled in a college, university, or post-secondary institution as a second year/sophomore or above. Both scholarship programs are administered by International Scholarship and Tuition Services, Inc. (ISTS), an independent company that specializes in managing sponsored educational assistance programs. For each, ISTS hosts the online application processes in English and French Canadian, responds to applicant inquiries, selects recipients, and disburses awards.
For more information about the Stantec Equity & Diversity Scholarship and to begin the application process, visit stantec.com/equityanddiversityscholarship. The deadline to apply is November 18, 2021.
