FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. and CAMARILLO, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Star Cutter Company and Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence have established a partnership that enables the Star Cutter NXT 5-axis grinders to be sold with a seat of pre-loaded ESPRIT CAM software. This packaged solution is aimed at assisting manufacturers of complex medical tooling, such as hip rasps, rotary files, bone files and drills, etc. Having certified ESPRIT post processors on the NXT ensures faster launch and error-free program code every time.
"ESPRIT's proven ability in easing the programming and production of intricate parts makes it a perfect partner for optimizing the performance of our NXT grinding machines," said Brad Lawton, Star Cutter Chairman and CEO. "We are confident this arrangement will help our customers, while also providing new business opportunity for both companies."
"This is our first formalized partnership with a grinding company," said ESPRIT's Midwest Operations Manager Vytas Cijunelis, "And Star Cutter was the right choice for us given the NXT's grinding capability and their team's process knowledge in producing medical tooling. We look forward to expanding our footprint in this market."
The NXT grinder is a versatile 5-axis CNC machine with a small footprint, large grind zone and a modular design that quickly adapts to demanding application requirements. ESPRIT uses a digital twin of the manufacturing envelope to simplify the programming process and deliver edit-free G-code. Customers that already have ESPRIT can add the Star Cutter NXT's digital machine package to their existing license and program the NXT using the software they already own.
Star Cutter will feature an NXT running ESPRIT software for demonstration at its Elk Rapids, Mich. facility. Video and remote demonstrations are also available.
To request more information or a demonstration, email sales@starcutter.com or visit http://www.starcutter.com.
ABOUT STAR CUTTER COMPANY
Star Cutter is a vertically integrated tool manufacturer that specializes in solving unique challenges for precision applications, delivering best-in-class solutions that improve quality and reduce machining cycle time to drive overall cost savings for its customers. The company primarily serves the automotive and diesel powertrain and fluid power Industries, as well as the firearms, medical, energy and aerospace markets. The Elk Rapids facility designs and manufactures solutions for CNC tool grinding that address custom or high-volume manufacturing applications and tool reconditioning.
ABOUT ESPRIT CAM
Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence's ESPRIT CAM is a high-performance computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) solution for CNC programming, optimization and simulation. Learn more at espritcam.com.
