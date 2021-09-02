GLASGOW, U.K., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Star Refrigeration is supporting the Institution of Engineers in Scotland (IES), a multi-disciplinary engineering institution which promotes the exchange of information, new thinking and encourages young engineers.
The organisation, which was founded in 1857 by world famous engineer and scientist, Professor William Rankine, recognises that the art and practice of engineering is becoming increasingly complex and multidisciplinary. One of their most unique features is the multidisciplinary nature of their activities, which is based on the belief that engineers and others can gain inspiration through learning about developments and activities across the widest possible range of disciplines.
Star's sponsorship will support the Institution to develop its work and focus on addressing the wider issues the organisation is passionate about such as 'people skills' and the pressing problems of Climate Change.
Dr Andy Pearson, Group Managing Director at Star Refrigeration and President of IES said, "As an organisation which prides itself on innovation, it was very fitting for Star to join the IES patron scheme. The sponsorship will help IES to carry out its goals including support for innovation in Scotland's engineering sector. We hope our support also serves to further encourage young people in Scotland to consider a career in engineering."
As president of the IES, I see the fantastic work which the organisation is doing to encourage engineering in Scotland and I am delighted that Star is able to back this initiative".
As a patron of IES, Star will be supporting the long-term aims and viability of the Institution delivering events and activities, lecture programmes, the James Watt Dinner, support for young engineers and the Scottish Engineering Hall of Fame as well as the IES' publications, their website, and co-operation with other engineering organisations.
IES includes members from all sectors of engineering as well as welcoming professionals from other backgrounds to apply for membership.
Star Refrigeration provides support to a number of organisations across the world that deliver impactful and innovative ways to create awareness and promote ethical and sustainable practices in the field of engineering such as World Refrigeration Day, eurammon, FemEng, Women in RACHP, the Cold Chain Federation and the Institute of Refrigeration amongst others.
Visit the Institution of Engineers in Scotland website for more information: https://engineers.scot/
