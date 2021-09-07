SOMERSET, N.J., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Star Micronics, a leading manufacturer of mobile, point of sale (POS), and customer engagement technologies, is excited to debut its new line of 1D/2D barcode scanners, including a desktop barcode scanner, a handheld scanner, and a wireless handheld scanner.
All three of the new scanners feature a high-powered CPU capable of capturing high-density, high-volume, and distorted barcodes printed on paper or displayed on screen with ease. Additionally, they all feature a durable IP-rated design and a 4-foot drop-resistant housing. Designed with compatibility in mind, the desktop barcode scanner and handheld barcode scanner seamlessly connect to Star Micronics mCollection printers.
Ideal for cashiers, ticket validation, and customer service desks, the desktop barcode scanner easily toggles between normal and high-motion-tolerance mode, in which the scanner has a 2.5m/s motion tolerance and large field of view (horizontal 51°, vertical 32°).
The wireless handheld barcode scanner features a 2200mAh battery, allowing it to run for up to 12 hours of continuous use, and its included USB cable allows for convenient charging. With the latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology, the wireless handheld scanner effortlessly maintains a reliable wireless connection to transmit data, with communication distances up to 150 feet.
The handheld scanner offers the same features as its wireless counterpart plus you can plug the scanner directly into a Star Micronics printer or any USB host device. As an additional bonus, the two handheld scanners also come with a smart stand which activates the automatic scanning function on the scanner.
"We are excited to release this new line of barcode scanners into the market," said Jon Levin, Director of Product Management at Star Micronics. "With a variety of use cases, these scanners are ideal for retail checkout counters, inventory management, ticket management, office automation, and more. Better yet, they provide 2D scanning capabilities for the price of 1D scanning."
