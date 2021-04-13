SOMERSET, N.J., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Star Micronics, a leading manufacturer of mobile, point of sale (POS), and customer engagement technologies, is excited to announce a line of antimicrobial covers designed to cover high-touch surfaces to reduce the transfer of germs. The antimicrobial covers are safe to use, easy to apply, and reduce microbes on common touch points. From door handles to checkout counters, the antimicrobial covers are designed to create safer surfaces for both employees and customers.
Featuring a proprietary antimicrobial coating that protects the surface by actively killing microbes (reducing microbe populations) on contact, the antimicrobial covers are designed to complement regular cleaning in retail stores, restaurants, and more. These products have been tested and are EPA-compliant and latex-free.
Star will be offering several antimicrobial cover products, including wraps made specifically for door handles, door push-bars, elevator buttons, door push plates, and more. Star will also offer custom rolls that retailers or restaurants can cut and apply to countertops, restroom surfaces, and more.
"Star Micronics is constantly working to provide solutions that will help our customers succeed," says Christophe Naasz, Director of Business Development for Star Micronics. "With the pandemic having such a major effect on retailers and restaurants, Star wanted to provide a solution that will help the reopening of these businesses be successful. These antimicrobial covers will help shoppers and diners feel more at ease when going out in a post-pandemic world."
To reference the antimicrobial covers disclaimer, please visit http://www.starmicronics.com/amc#disclaimer.
About Star Micronics
Star Micronics, a world leading point of sale provider, has designated a portfolio of printing, secure cash management, and customer engagement solutions for any retail or hospitality establishment with a POS or mPOS environment. Star Micronics's Software Development Tools allow integrators to utilize Star hardware solutions with any Android™, iOS®, and Windows® devices with their application. Always leading, and always innovating, Star Micronics is a provider of printers, cash drawers, scales, stands, scanners, and more. For more information, visit http://www.starmicronics.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.
