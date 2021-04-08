SOMERSET, N.J., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Star Micronics, a leading manufacturer of mobile, point of sale (POS), and customer engagement technologies, is excited to announce the release of the StarXpand™ SDK for Reactive Native, a software development kit for Star printer control for the popular cross-platform framework, Reactive Native.
In the past, mobile POS applications had been developed exclusively for each operating system (OS), such as iOS and Android. However, in recent years cross-platform development – which allows more of the programs of an application to be developed with one code for multiple OS's – is attracting attention. Cross-platform development is expected to become essential to application development in the future.
To respond to this trend – and for the first time in the receipt printer industry – Star has developed StarXpand™ SDK for React Native. The SDK supports the development of connecting to and controlling Star printers in applications that utilize React Native. StarXpand™ SDK for React Native will help shorten the development time and maintenance costs associated with printer connection and will be published on GitHub, a website where developers around the world publish and share program codes.
StarXpand™ SDK for React Native uses a new StarIO10 framework which includes multiple advantages including: asynchronous communication allowing print jobs to happen in parallel; an emulation-free design enabling one StarXpand™ document to work with any Star printer; human-readable command creation; faster printer search allowing users to discover all devices in under second; and a logging function between the OS and printer to be used for debugging.
"As React Native becomes more prominent in the industry, the StarXpand™ SDK will be there to help developers easily create cross-platform POS solutions," said Jon Levin, Director of Product Management at Star Micronics. "Easy-to-use and developer-friendly, the new StarIO10 framework is at the heart of that and will provide a great foundation for our SDKs going forward."
About Star Micronics
Star Micronics, a world leading point of sale provider, has designated a portfolio of printing, secure cash management, and customer engagement solutions for any retail or hospitality establishment with a POS or mPOS environment. Star Micronics's Software Development Tools allow integrators to utilize Star hardware solutions with any Android™, iOS®, and Windows® devices with their application. Always leading, and always innovating, Star Micronics is a provider of printers, cash drawers, scales, stands, scanners, and more. For more information, visit http://www.starmicronics.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.
Media Contact
Brianna Moriarty, Star Micronics, +1 (848) 216-3300 Ext: 584, bmoriarty@starmicronics.com
Amy Ruhlman, SkyRocket Group, (724) 977-5850, amy@skyrocket.com
SOURCE Star Micronics