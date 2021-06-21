GLASGOW, United Kingdom, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Star Refrigeration are pleased to announce that it will be sponsoring an event to commemorate International Women in Engineering Day (INWED) on 23rd June. This year's event will consist of an online meeting hosted by the Institute of Refrigeration's (IOR) Women in Refrigeration, Air Conditioning and Heat Pump network group (WiRACHP). The live online meeting will follow the theme of 'Engineering Heroes' and will ask attendees to remember the motivational figures in their life who have helped them to choose a career in the industry.
The event will examine the topic of 'How women are inspiring the next generation of engineers' by featuring a panel of eight inspirational women at different stages of their careers in the RACHP sector. As well as giving some background on their own experiences, the engineers will discuss what makes the sector an attractive place for young people and who their own engineering heroes are.
Additionally, all attendees to the event are being asked to participate by filling in a "My Engineering Hero Selfie Card" online. These will be shared digitally through the IOR and WiRACHP LinkedIn groups, as well as via Twitter and Instagram to enhance outreach and celebrate the role of women in the sector.
Astrid Prado, Head of Marketing at Star Refrigeration said, "We are delighted to support such a worthwhile event to celebrate all female engineers and non-technical women working within the industry and encourage more women to join the cooling sector."
"As with many other engineering fields, RACHP has traditionally been dominated by men but it's heartening to see more and more young women entering the industry every year. Events like this promote that kind of progress and lead the push for diversity and equality in the workplace".
Hosted by IOR Trustee and Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) Ambassador Lisa-Jayne Cook, the event will kick off as a live webinar at 10.00 am on Wednesday 23rd June and is expected to run through until 11.30am.
Women in RACHP was set up by the IOR in June 2016 as an educational, mentoring and networking group to encourage diversity in the workforce and promote the role of women in refrigeration industry. The group stimulates the sharing of knowledge and experiences amongst women through a diverse number of events, mentoring and learning activities as well as outreach programmes in schools and colleges.
In addition, the WiRACHP group carries out research on behalf of the industry to benchmark attitudes towards women in the industry and have recently published a ground breaking survey aimed at identifying ways in which the gender parity gap in the RACHP sector can be narrowed by creating better working environments for women to thrive, equal pay, recruitment and promotion initiatives and flexible working benefits to support the needs of a modern, diverse workforce.
The network is now open to anyone (male or female) working in any RACHP related role such as service & maintenance, design, research, engineering, science, sales, administration, marketing, training, etc. You do not have to be an IOR member to take part. To attend the free online event which will take place on International Women in Engineering Day, register at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEtcOugqTIsG90fTscD2Z2AD8nkIOTMnoVW%20 and tune in to hear some amazing stories from the world of WiRACHP and inspire the next generation of female engineers.
To find out more about the Women in RACHP event go to: https://ior.org.uk/events/inwed2021
To find out more about International Women in Engineering Day go to: https://www.inwed.org.uk/
