MINNEAPOLIS, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Star Tribune has named Loffler Companies one of Minnesota's Top 150 Workplaces for the tenth year.
The Top Workplaces list recognizes the most progressive companies in Minnesota based on employee opinions measuring engagement, organizational health and satisfaction. The analysis included responses from over 76,000 employees at Minnesota public, private and nonprofit organizations. The results of the Star Tribune Top Workplaces are based on survey information collected by an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention.
"I am delighted that Loffler Companies has received this recognition," said James Loffler, President, Loffler Companies. "It's the people at Loffler that make this such a great place to work. We strive to hire only the best and most qualified employees and this award is a true testament that our employees work well together to help each other, and our clients, succeed. It's because of this exceptional group of people that we have achieved this honor."
Star Tribune Publisher Michael J. Klingensmith said, "The companies in the
Star Tribune Top 150 Workplaces deserve high praise for creating the very best work environments in the state of Minnesota. My congratulations to each of these exceptional companies."
Founded by Jim Loffler in 1986, Loffler Companies is nationally recognized as a leader in managed business technology and services. It offers the most comprehensive business technology solutions in the country, with experts who bring it all together to build secure, optimized IT environments. Loffler's offerings include IT managed and security services, business security systems,disaster recovery/business continuity, multifunctional copiers and printers, print management services,software and workflow technology consulting, professional IT services/consulting, unified communications, and on-site management of copy and mail centers.
As one of the top-selling Canon and Konica Minolta dealers in the U.S., Loffler Companies also works with leading partners such as Nutanix, Arctic Wolf, Microsoft, Mitel and 8x8 as well as Xerox, HP, Lexmark and FP Mailing Solutions. These wide-ranging products and services exist for one purpose: to help organizations succeed. Loffler's team of over 500 employees work hard every day to exceed the expectations of clients, partners and the community. Specialized trainers, flexible billing and financing options at all price levels and award-winning service and support are all benefits clients appreciate. For more information about Loffler Companies, call 952-925-6800 or email information@loffler.com or visit us online at http://www.loffler.com.
Loffler is growing and now hiring for many positions. To see current job openings and learn how to join the Loffler team, visit http://www.loffler.com/about-us/join-our-team/job-openings
A complete list of those selected is available at on the Star Tribune website and was published in the Star Tribune Top Workplaces special section on Sunday, June 20.
