STOCKHOLM, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Starbreeze AB has appointed Mats Juhl as Chief Financial Officer. He replaces Claes Wenthzel, acting Chief Financial Officer, who will remain in his role until Mats Juhl assumes his position before mid-year 2020.
"We are pleased over Mats Juhl becoming the new CFO for Starbreeze. He will complement the Management Group very well going forward. I want to thank Claes Wenthzel for an excellent work during his consultancy in the reconstruction period, in which he has been instrumental in navigating the company through a turbulent time," says Mikael Nermark, CEO, Starbreeze.
Mats Juhl has solid experience as CFO and has previously held similar roles at companies including MIPS and Tengbomgruppen.
Mats Juhl assumes his position before the mid-year 2020.
