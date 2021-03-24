LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Data Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global data technology market, today announced that Starburst, the analytics anywhere company, has been selected as the winner of the "Data Access Solution of the Year" award in the 2021 Data Breakthrough Awards program.
Starburst removes the need to move and copy data in order to analyze it, empowering data consumers with fast access to data wherever it lives - data warehouse, data lake, on premise, or in the cloud - instead of waiting for it to be moved or copied for analysis. By creating a single point of access to all data, Starburst has lowered the barrier to entry for data science, AI, and machine learning professionals so that more data consumers can access the information required to make more intelligent, data-driven decisions.
The Company's Starburst Enterprise technology is the world's fastest distributed SQL query engine built on an open source project, Trino (formerly known as PrestoSQL). The enterprise grade solution comes with higher performance, better connectivity, enhanced security, easier management, and 24x7 support.
"Starburst is breaking through the data technology market by providing data driven enterprises a 'single point of access' for all of their data - irrespective of where it resides. It's helping organizations unlock the value of their data through fast and easy access," said James Johnson, Managing Director, Data Breakthrough. "We want to offer our sincere congratulations to the whole team at Starburst for winning our 'Data Access Solution of the Year' award in the 2021 Data Breakthrough Awards program."
The Data Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the data technology innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Data Analytics, Big Data, Business Intelligence, Data Storage and many more. The second annual Data Breakthrough Award program attracted more than 1,450 nominations from across the globe this year.
"We're honored to have won 'Data Access Technology of the Year.' We're providing a new approach to querying data where it lives, in any environment, without requiring customers to develop new skills," said Justin Borgman, Co-Founder & CEO, Starburst. "Companies are tired of moving data into a single location, chasing the idea of a 'single source of truth'. It's expensive, inflexible, and delays time-to-insight. Starburst is built on the premise that you shouldn't have to move your data to use it, and we're helping technical teams reduce complexity while helping business teams make faster & better decisions."
Starburst enables fast and scalable SQL analytics for a wide range of customers including Comcast, FINRA, and Condé Nast. With Starburst, they are able to quickly analyze their data, lower infrastructure costs, prevent vendor lock-in, and continue to use the tools that work best for their business.
About Starburst
Starburst unlocks the value of data by making it fast and easy to access anywhere. Starburst queries data across any database, making it instantly actionable for data-driven organizations. With Starburst, teams can lower the total cost of their infrastructure and analytics investments, prevent vendor lock-in, and use the existing tools that work for their business.
About Data Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership, the Data Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in data technologies, services, companies and products. The Data Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of data companies and solutions in categories including data analytics, management, infrastructure and hardware, storage, Business Intelligence and more. For more information visit DataBreakthroughAwards.com.
