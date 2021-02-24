ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --StarCompliance has been named a RegTech100 company for 2021 by specialist research firm RegTech Analyst. The fourth annual RegTech100 list recognizes the top 100 tech companies transforming compliance, risk management, and cybersecurity globally.
StarCompliance develops configurable compliance software for the financial services industry, and supports a global client base across more than 83 countries. Star's employee conflicts of interest monitoring platform is scalable and easy-to-use for employees at all levels of an organization—compliance professionals, employee supervisors, and end users—and helps firms reduce risk, gain efficiencies, and drive compliance program adoption.
"It's great to be recognized for doing what we're passionate about," said Jennifer Sun, CEO of StarCompliance. "Our vision is clear: we are reputation guardians on a mission to make compliance simple and easy for our clients. We're proud to be named one of the world's most innovative regtech companies, and are honored to have made the RegTech 100 list for 2021."
The regtech (regulatory technology) industry has experienced enormous growth in the last few years, as banks and financial institutions grapple with the unrelenting pace of regulatory change across all jurisdictions. Over $5bn has been invested in regtech companies so far in 2020, according to data published by RegTech Analyst, as compliance challenges have only increased due to the shift to remote work during COVID-19. As a result, this year's process to identify the top 100 regtech innovation leaders was more competitive than ever. A panel of analysts and industry experts voted from a long list of over 1,000 companies produced by RegTech Analyst. Sixty-two new companies entered the RegTech100 for 2021, and the finalists were recognized for their innovative use of technology to solve a significant industry problem or to generate efficiency improvements across the compliance function.
RegTech Analyst Director of Research Mariyan Dimitrov had this to say about 2021's RegTech100: "Banks and other financial institutions need to be aware of the latest regtech innovation in the market: to avoid emerging compliance risks and stay competitive despite new regulations around customer onboarding and remote communication post COVID-19. The RegTech100 list helps senior management filter through all the vendors in the market by highlighting the leading companies in sectors such as identity verification, risk management, communications monitoring, information security and reporting." A full list of firms on the 2021 RegTech100 can be found at http://www.RegTech100.com. More detailed information about the companies is available to download for free on the website.
About StarCompliance
StarCompliance is a leading provider of compliance technology solutions. Trusted globally by enterprise financial firms in more than 83 countries—including asset managers, investment banks, broker dealers, PE firms, insurance companies, and stock exchanges—the STAR Platform empowers organizations to achieve regulatory compliance while safeguarding their integrity and business reputations. Through a configurable, 360-degree view of employee activity, STAR software enables firms to automate the detection and resolution of potential areas of conflict while streamlining daily workflows and increasing efficiency. For more information or a free product demo, please visit http://www.starcompliance.com.
About RegTech Analyst
RegTech Analyst is a special version of FinTech Global, focused on regtech, risk management tech, and cybersecurity. RegTech Analyst is the pre-eminent provider of data, research and analysis on the global regtech market. We cover every trend, every investment, and profile every company that provides a technology solution for compliance, risk management, or cybersecurity. We deliver essential intelligence for mission-critical business decisions. For more information, please visit http://www.RegTechAnalyst.com.
Media Contact
