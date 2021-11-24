ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StarCompliance ("Star"), a leading provider of compliance technology solutions to the global financial services industry, announced the addition of a new Chief Financial Officer to the executive team. Lang Leonard, a 25-year veteran of the B2B software space, will manage all of the financial and legal aspects of Star while providing strategic long-term planning and direction to ensure the company's continued growth and success.
Leonard has led multiple consecutive companies through periods of significant growth and successful exits as both a CFO and COO. He comes most recently from SentryOne, a leading provider of B2B database performance monitoring and data-ops solutions that was acquired by Solarwinds. Prior to that he was CFO of LevelUp, a mobile ordering and payments platform that was sold to Grubhub. Before that he was CFO/COO for Affinnova, a B2B software firm which radically improved ideation results for large CPG companies, and which was acquired by Nielsen.
"I'm excited by businesses where tech can step in to transform long-established processes for the better, bringing automation and efficiencies to businesses that desperately need it. I see that opportunity in the regtech space—and more specifically here at Star—and am thrilled to put my skills to work helping clients stay compliant in the always evolving and fast-moving financial services sector," said Leonard on his new role.
"With the recent acquisition of Pentana Compliance (fka as Redland Solutions) from Ideagen, coupled with a record growth year, Lang's deep expertise and skillset is a great fit for where we are today and where Star is headed. He's helped successfully guide and grow many companies in the B2B software space and I'm confident he can do the same at Star," said Jennifer Sun, CEO of StarCompliance.
