ROCKVILLE, Md., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StarCompliance ("Star")—a leading provider of compliance technology solutions to the financial services industry—announced it will deliver its best-in-class employee conflicts of interest software to Nasdaq.
Roland Chai, Global Chief Risk Officer at Nasdaq, commented on the firm's choice of Star software: "We chose StarCompliance because we were impressed by the caliber of the STAR system and the extensive, direct broker-feed coverage it could provide."
StarCompliance has over 20 years of experience building configurable compliance technology—supporting a global client base across a range of financial services disciplines. Star's employee conflicts of interest platform is scalable and easy-to-use for employees at all levels of an organization and helps financial firms gain efficiencies and drive adoption of their employee compliance programs, and in the process reduce risk.
"We're honored to provide a user-friendly employee compliance solution to help further reduce risk for Nasdaq," remarked StarCompliance CEO Jennifer Sun. "It's our mission to make compliance simple and easy, and we look forward to working alongside Nasdaq as they optimize their compliance processes and gain new efficiencies with the STAR Platform."
About StarCompliance
StarCompliance is a leading provider of compliance technology solutions. Trusted globally by enterprise financial firms—including asset managers, investment banks, broker dealers, PE firms, insurance companies, and stock exchanges—the STAR Platform empowers organizations to achieve regulatory compliance while safeguarding their integrity and business reputations. Through a customizable, 360-degree view of employee activity, the STAR software enables firms to automate the detection and resolution of potential areas of conflict while streamlining daily workflows and increasing efficiency.
